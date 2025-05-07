.Things to do in Santa Cruz

THURSDAY 5/8

INDIE

YOUBET

Nick Llobet spent a long time pondering their identity and began piecing together an answer in their latest album, Way to Be. Dabbling in everything from blues to flamenco, classical to classic rock, they weren’t sure they would find their unique voice. A chance meeting with Patti Smith at a train station reinvigorated Llobet’s pursuit of music. Performing as youbet, they began crafting a witty, heartfelt album, exploring themes of self-doubt and self-discovery. Youbet’s bright, twinkly guitars blend nicely with their knack for whimsical wordplay. It’s what they playfully dub “choose your own adventure music.” SHELLY NOVO

INFO: 9pm, Crepe Place, 1134 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. $12. 429-6994.

FRIDAY 5/9

HIP HOP

MIKE

Seasoned in the underground New York hip hop scene, Mike brings his honest, introspective sound to Santa Cruz. Since forming his collective, [sLUms], Mike hit a stride, releasing 12 albums since his breakout project, May God Bless Your Hustle, in 2017. Blending sticky samples and sonically rich rhythms, Mike spits out his deep thoughts through his muffled, monotone sound. Regarding Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Between the World and Me and Adam Rapp’s Punkzilla as influences, his artistry speaks to both the mind and the soul. SN

INFO: 9pm, Catalyst, 1101 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $32. 713-5492.

EXPERIMENTAL

LIMBS

Human bodies are fragile but also resilient. Too often, we see images of bodies vandalized, destroyed and assaulted. To pay homage to those who became numbers and whose bodies were too destroyed to be identified, the “Unidentified body parts” collective has put together a new, collaborative exhibition called Limbs. For this project, Limbs were sculpted out of clay and then ceremoniously set on fire. The charred limbs have been turned into art pieces for Indexical attendees. Through these pieces, people can reflect on the dark realities people face. The opening reception will include a reading of Kanafani’s A Letter from Gaza (1957). ISABELLA MARIE SANGALINE

INFO: 5pm. Indexical, 1050 River St. #119, Santa Cruz. Free. (509) 627-9491.

SATURDAY 5/10

COMEDY

MARK LUNDHOLM

Burt Bacharach may have sung “What the world needs now is love,” but the truth is, laughter is a close second. Thankfully, Santa Cruz has no shortage of great comedy shows. This Saturday, share some laughs and support local veterans at Laughter & Love for the Legion. Held at the Downtown Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Building, the show is a benefit for the American Legion Post 63 and the American Legion Riders Chapter 64. It will feature headliner Mark Lundholm, whose comedy has earned him timeslots in all 50 states and 10 countries. Attendees who splurge for the VIP ticket will receive an autographed copy of Lundholm’s book: SHORTCUTS: Better Ways for Better Days. MAT WEIR

INFO: 7pm, Veterans Memorial Building, 846 Front St., Santa Cruz. $25/$45. 454-0478.

SUNDAY 5/11

INDIE

WILD IRIS

Flowers and brunch are nice, but nice enough for moms? Nah, these women gave us life, shaped who we’d become, patiently listened to way more trivia about Star Wars, Pokémon, and Harry Potter than is reasonable. This Mother’s Day, Discretion Brewing encourages everyone to celebrate mamas with Santa Cruz folk/rock troubadours Wild Iris. Guitar, stand-up bass, fiddle, mandolin, drums, and Kate Mullikin’s passionate vocals and lyrics will inspire some foot stompin’ and sing-alongs. A top-tier Mother’s Day gift. KEITH LOWELL JENSEN

INFO: 3pm, Discretion Brewing, 2703 41st Ave., Soquel. Free. 316-0662.

MONDAY 5/12

JAZZ

JASON MARSALIS QUARTET

The Marsalis family is musical royalty. Ellis and Dolores Marsalis raised Branford, Delfeayo, Ellis III, Wynton and Jason; all have charted renowned paths in the jazz world. The youngest of the family, Jason Marsalis, began his career behind the drums at age six, playing jazz, funk, Celtic music and fusion. By 2013, he branched out to the vibraphone and was leading his own group. The acclaimed In a World of Mallets brought him wider attention; that year, he earned the “rising star” distinction in Downbeat’s critics’ poll. Leading his Quartet, Marsalis explores the world of jazz and beyond. BILL KOPP

INFO: 7pm, Kuumbwa Jazz Center, 320 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. $47. 427-2227.

TUESDAY 5/13

POST-PUNK

ACTORS

Founded in 2012 by singer and guitar player Jason Corbett, Actors is a dark and brooding post-punk act with upbeat, danceable melodies and tempos a la Duran Duran and Depeche Mode. Corbett had spent years chasing success in metal and rockabilly bands. However, it kept evading him. He paused and asked himself why he even bothered in the first place. He decided to dig into the music of his childhood, acts like David Bowie, Gary Numan, and Roxy Music, for a new take on a familiar sound. Within a year, Actors landed their first live television spot, proving what real artists know: stop chasing clout and create something personal. MW

INFO: 8pm, Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. $20/adv, $25/door. 479-1854.

FOLK

ZIGGY ALBERTS

Ziggy Alberts’ musical journey began as a teen in Queensland, Australia. Thinking he’d go into dentistry, his life changed when his parents gifted him a guitar. He took up busking and, in short order, cultivated a dedicated following. Indeed, Alberts’ emotionally resonant music and lyrics struck a chord with Aussie music fans. Plus, he walks the talk, having launched his own sustainability-focused label, Commonfolk Records, in 2012. A run of EPs and albums culminated with 2018’s Laps Around the Sun; that album went Double Platinum in Australia. His latest release, 2025’s New Love, climbed to #18 on the Australian chart. BK

INFO: 8pm, Felton Music Hall, 6275 Highway 9, Felton. $35. 704-7113.

WEDNESDAY 5/14

INDIE

DIY AMERICANA Hurray for the Riff Raff plays Wednesday at the Rio Theatre. PHOTO: Denny

HURRAY FOR THE RIFF RAFF

Alynda Segarra wasn’t yet a legal adult when they left their Bronx home to ride the rails around America as a member of the traveling ragtime band Dead Man Street Orchestra. They eventually settled in New Orleans and founded Hurray For The Riff Raff to record some original tunes. The singer-songwriter combines country, folk, and rock influences with a strong DIY ethic (they self-released their earliest albums). Steeped in Americana tradition while boasting an original take and unique perspective with a willingness to be outspoken, Segarra is the musical heir to outsider country deity Townes Van Zandt. KLJ

INFO: 8pm, Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. $32. 423-8209.