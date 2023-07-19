.Things to do in Santa Cruz

Music + Arts

Dezarie, who plays Moe’s Alley Thursday is a Roots Rock Reggae artist who has dedicated her art to the everyday struggle of life, and the triumphant empowerment of the human spirit. Her music carries a melodic and spiritual message of divine elevation, with a powerful rumination of equal rights and justice.

Born on the island of St. Croix, US Virgin Islands, Dezarie’s exposure to its cultural energy, empowered the development of her unique, gentle, yet compelling voice that has produced five albums.

Opening is a band of area locals, Militia of Love, who formerly backed blues singer Lara Price.

9pm Thursday, July 20, $25 in advance / $30 day of the show, Moe’s Alley, 1525 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz (21 and over).

The Hunchback of Notre Dame, performed at Cabrillo College, is getting raves from local audiences for its colorful set and powerful songs. It plays Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Cabrillo’s Crocker Theater. Showtimes are 7-10pm Thursday and Friday, and 2-5pm Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $25-60 at CabrilloStage.com. The theater is at 6500 Soquel Dr., Aptos. Information: 831-479-6154.

Locals the Bad Light and Sweets Dendro perform Thursday in support of Museum Of Light on tour from Seattle. Featuring Rob Smith of longtime Oklahoma riff makers Traindodge on drums, Museum Of Light decisively balances the opposing worlds of heavy and ambient music. Big, crushing riffs give way to dreamy, Zen-like washes of ambience and found sound. The all ages show on Thursday at the Crepe Place starts at 9pm. $10 cover. 1134 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz.

Dobro master and 15-time GRAMMY winner Jerry Douglas is to the resonator guitar what Jimi Hendrix was to the electric guitar, elevating, transforming, and reinventing the instrument in countless ways. Additionally, Douglas is a freewheeling, forward-thinking recording and touring artist whose output incorporates elements of country, bluegrass, rock, jazz, blues, and Celtic into his distinctive musical vision. He plays Friday at Felton Music Hall at 8pm for $55. 6275 Highway 9, Felton.

Head south of the border for a Latin DJ Showcase featuring DJ IRRE, DJ Willie, DJ Mundo and DJ Family Tub Friday night at Moe’s Alley. Showtime is 9pm. Tickets are $12. Over 21. 1525 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz.

How does the Western Standard Time Ska Orchestra fit 20 Jamaican musicians onto the stage at Moe’s Alley? This band, with a horn section larger than most full ska bands, breaks conventions and opens minds to new possibilities. They will definitely get you dancing, if there’s room on the floor. Special guests include MU300 and DJ Reggaedelic. Saturday at 9pm. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Moe’s Alley 1525 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz.

Community

Watsonville Community Hospital is hosting a town-hall-style event Thursday for area residents to hear what’s happening at the hospital and give their input about their hopes and wishes for the hospital, now that it is community-owned. The evening will begin with an update on several new initiatives underway, along with a chance for participants to ask questions. Then attendees will have the option of staying and breaking out into small groups for discussion and feedback. Community input will help guide plans being made for the next three to five years. The event will be held at Watsonville High School, 250 E. Beach St, Watsonville. Translation services will be available. Raffle prizes and light refreshments will be provided. 6-7:30pm at Watsonville High School, 250 E. Beach St. Watsonville.

Take the kids to see the Minions: The Rise of Gru Friday at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk at 8:30 pm. Bring a blanket/lawn chair and a light jacket. FREE