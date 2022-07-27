.Things to Do: July 27-Aug. 2

ARTS AND MUSIC

4TO PRESTIGIO Self-described as an “alternative regional Mexican band from Salinas and Watsonville,” 4to Prestigio delivers an array of corridos, cumbias, zapateados, rancheros and more. All boardwalk shows are on the Colonnade Stage, located on the beachside of Neptune’s Kingdom—the dance area is in front of the stage. Free. Thursday, July 28, 8:30pm. The Colonnade at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, 400 Beach St., Santa Cruz. (Free Movie at the Beach presents Iron Man on Friday, July 29, 9pm). beachboardwalk.com.

RISING APPALACHIA WITH TWO RUNNER Rising Appalachia’s folk interpretation of James Blake’s “I Need a Forest Fire” glows with restrained harmonies and subtle fingerpicking. The tune represents the heart and soul of the folk duo, led by sisters Leah Song and Chloe Smith. It also showcases their versatility: The hard-traveling twosome’s foundation is Appalachian roots but expands to include worldwide musical influences. The multi-instrumentalists continue to grow their international fanbase through music and outspoken activism. $35 plus fees. Friday, July 29, 8pm. Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. riotheatre.com.

BRAHMS AND DOHNÁNYI CHAMBER MUSIC CONCERT An international group of musicians will perform a chamber program featuring the work of two master composers. Netherlands Radio Philharmonic concertmaster violinist Lis Perry will be joined by Netherlands Chamber Orchestra Richard Wolfe, principal violist and cellist Adelle-Akiko Kearns on Dohnányi’s “Serenade.” Additionally, Santa Cruz native, pianist Nicholas Harris, will join the string trio on Brahms’ “Piano Quartet No. 3.” $25. Friday, July 29, 8pm. Peace United Church, 900 High St., Santa Cruz. tinyurl.com/brahmssc.

‘CANDIDE!’ With a score from the unrivaled Leonard Bernstein and lyrical contributions from the legendary Stephen Sondheim, Hugh Wheeler’s book is transformed into a fast-paced emotional roller-coaster of a musical. Things can’t get worse for Candide (the bastard cousin of Baron Thunder-Ten-Tonck): He’s expelled from his home, forced into the Bulgarian army, brought before the Spanish Inquisition, swindled out of his fortune, shipwrecked on a desert island—and separated from his true love, Cunegonde. (Read story). $25-60. Friday, July 29 and Saturday, July 30, 7:30pm; Sunday, July 31, 2pm (runs through Sunday, Aug. 14). Cabrillo College’s Crocker Theater, 6500 Soquel Drive, Aptos. cabrillostage.universitytickets.com.

THE ALTONS WITH FLACO EL JANDRO AND DJ ARCHIVE 65 What the hell is Southeast L.A. retro indie-soul music? It’s the Altons. It’s also the sound that made an instant fan of Daptone Records co-founder Gabe Roth, who was turned on to the quartet just as he was starting Penrose Records, a Daptone subsidiary focused on the SoCal soul scene. The Altons’ Penrose debut “When You Go (That’s When You’ll Know)” was KCRW’s “Today’s Top Tune.” Meanwhile, the outfit’s recent single “Tangled Up in You” was featured on the esteemed Soulection Radio. $20/$25 plus fees. Saturday, July 30, 9pm. Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. moesalley.com.

RUTHIE FOSTER WITH GARY BLACKBURN It’s not difficult to understand how Texas native Ruthie Foster has racked up so many accolades—the 2019 U.S. Artist Fellowship Award, seven Blues Music Awards and three Austin Music Awards—throughout her career. The musician’s roots-soaked fusion of folk, blues, gospel and rock has evolved into a unique style she can call her own. Foster’s most “big band” recent record, Live at the Paramount, scored a Grammy nod for “Best Contemporary Blues Album”—it was her fourth overall nomination. A Grammy win is definitely in her future. $24 plus fees. Saturday, July 30, 8pm. Felton Music Hall, 6275 Hwy. 9, Felton. feltonmusichall.com.

LES CLAYPOOL’S BASTARD JAZZ The tireless Primus frontman—one of the greatest electric bassists in the world—is a perpetual fountain of creativity. When Les Claypool appears to be sitting still, his mind works at a high velocity, spewing out idea after idea. One of those ideas that came to fruition is Bastard Jazz, featuring Claypool, Galactic drummer Stanton Moore and longtime Claypool collaborators multi-instrumentalist Mike Dillon and saxophonist Skerik. No rules, no concepts, no constraints—just a mountain of top-notch musical talent unfolding live before the audience’s eyes. (Read story). $40/$50 plus fees. Sunday, July 31, 8pm. Masks required. Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. folkyeah.com.

NRBQ WITH THE MINUS 5 For more than five decades, the New Rhythm and Blues Quartet—known as NRBQ—have been flying just below the mainstream radar as several bands, including Widespread Panic, Yo La Tengo and Los Lobos, have covered their songs. Meanwhile, their fanbase has included everyone from Jimi Hendrix to Steve Earle. Additionally, the group served as the “unofficial house band” for The Simpsons (seasons 10-12) and NRBQ band members played zombies in George Romero’s cult classic Day of the Dead. Most recently, their 2021 release Dragnet has garnered significant critical acclaim. $25/$30. Sunday, July 31, 7pm. Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. moesalley.com.

‘THE CZU FIRE IN THEIR OWN WORDS: FIGHTING FIRES, LOSING HOMES AND REBUILDING COMMUNITY’ Director Peter Gelblum uses actors to relay the words of the people who fought the August 2020 fires and those who lost their homes and possessions, illuminating the shared experiences—the evacuations, battling with insurance companies and getting local support. The film also uses family photographs donated by several local photographers, including Shmuel Thaler and Steve Kuehl. Mountain Community Theater produced the movie as a gift to the community. Free (all donations will be split between local volunteer fire departments and the Fire Recovery Fund of the Community Foundation). Monday, Aug. 1, 7:30pm. CineLux, 226 Mount Hermon Road, Scotts Valley. [email protected].

COMMUNITY

UCSC FARMSTAND You will find many delicious organic vegetables, fruit and herbs—there are beautiful flowers, too. Everything is grown at the UCSC Farm & Garden. Open twice weekly through November 2022. Free. Wednesday, July 27, noon-5pm and Friday, July 29, 11am-3pm. Cowell Ranch Hay Barn, 94 Ranch View Road, Santa Cruz. calendar.ucsc.edu.

SECOND ANNUAL TRUE LOVE CHRISTIAN MUSIC AND ART FESTIVAL Christian music, art and local nonprofits will come together for a free all-day event where “the church goes to the people, rather than expecting [people] to come to us.” Participants include pastors, elders, lay leaders and musicians from Santa Cruz Bible Church, the Point-A Jesus Community, Coastlands, Green Valley Christian, Vintage Faith, Calvary Chapel Capitola, St. Joseph, Calvary Chapel Aptos, Regeneration, Twin Lakes and Watsonville Nazarene. Free. Saturday, July 30, 10am-7pm. Aptos Village Park, 100 Aptos Creek Road, Aptos. truelovechristian.com.

GROUPS

TODDLER STORYTIME The weekly bilingual program—in-person—includes sing-alongs, nursery rhymes and books that foster early literacy. Free. Wednesday, July 27, 11:30am-12:30pm. Freedom Branch Library (Meeting Room), 2021 Freedom Blvd., Watsonville. cityofwatsonville.org.

OUTDOORS

LICK OBSERVATORY PUBLIC EVENING TOUR The “behind-the-scenes” walking tour—attendees should prepare to walk a mile (also, the tour lasts 4-6 hours)—culminates in a special up-close visit to the dome of the immense three-meter Shane Telescope, the largest telescope on the mountain. Also, learn about the history of the world’s first permanently occupied mountain top observatory, the eccentric California innovator James Lick and the current science conducted at the observatory. $75. Thursday, July 28 and Sunday, July 31, 6:30pm. Lick Observatory, 7281 Mount Hamilton Road, Santa Cruz. lickobservatory.org.

