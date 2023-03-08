.Things to Do in Santa Cruz: March 8-14

ARTS AND MUSIC

LYRICS BORN WITH lespecial “The [music] industry is where I faced challenges,” Lyrics Born says. “When I’d go to the corporate offices, the agencies, the management companies, the record labels, the distributors, the advertising and marketing departments, I’d never see a single Asian.” Beyond being the first Japanese American MC to release 10 studio records and perform at major music festivals like Coachella, Lyrics Born’s success signifies something far more powerful—he represents the freedom to do what he wants on his terms. “Hip-hop has given [Asian Americans] a voice,” he says. “We could be ourselves and say what we wanted to say and feel empowered. We could tell our story. I think representation matters.” $30/$35 plus fees. Saturday, March 11, 9pm. Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. moesalley.com

‘LISTENING TO THE LAND’ “Listening to the Land” juxtaposes “the spiritual resonances of far-reaching geographies” from New Mexico to the Arctic. In 2022, Navajo composer Raven Chacon became the first Native American to be awarded the Pulitzer Prize in Music. Chacon will discuss his award-winning work, “Voiceless Mass,” as part of the concert conducted by Michael McGushin. “The Light Within” by Alaskan-born composer John Luther Adams will also be featured in addition to McGushin’s “Prologue—The Nightingale,” Ben Dorfan’s “Continuo” and Judith Weir’s “Blue Green Hill.” $28.52-39.19 plus fees. Saturday, March 11, 7:30pm. Peace United Church of Christ, 900 High St., Santa Cruz. eventbrite.com/e/listening-to-the-land-tickets-516439714087

NORTH MISSISSIPPI ALLSTARS From Little Walter to Junior Kimbrough to R. L. Burnside, the North Mississippi Allstars grew up surrounded by the best. For over 25 years, the blues-rock-jam hybrid has intertwined those influences with every note they’ve played. “We strive to honor the debt we owe our elders and mentors and do what we can to encourage and pass on what we were taught,” Luther Dickinson says. “Our father used to say, ‘If you learn something, it’s your responsibility to pass it on to at least 10 people.’” NMA founders Luther (guitar and vocals) and his brother Cody (drums, Wurlitzer organ and vocals) knew the value of their father the late Jim Dickinson’s advice. The renowned producer worked with some of the biggest names from Big Star to the Stones. $35/$39 plus fees. Sunday, March 11, 8pm. Felton Music Hall, 6275 Hwy 9, Felton. feltonmusichall.com

ZAKIR HUSSAIN AND MASTERS OF PERCUSSION Every other year since 1996, Zakir Hussain has served as curator, conductor and producer to bring the very cream of Indian music and world percussion to tour America and Europe with his series, Zakir Hussain and Masters of Percussion. Growing out of his renowned international tabla duet tours with his father, the legendary Ustad Allarakha, Masters of Percussion began as a platform for popular and rarely heard rhythm traditions from India. While performing and collaborating in India for a few months every year, Hussain has unearthed lesser-known folk and classical traditions, which play an educational role in affording them greater visibility and introducing them to audiences in the West. Over time, the constantly changing ensemble has expanded to include great drummers and percussionists from many world traditions, including jazz. The 2023 version will boast spontaneous combinations of percussive, as well as melodic, performances. The tour features Sabir Khan, Tupac Mantilla, Melissa Hié and Navin Sharma. $47.25-78 plus fees. Sunday, March 12, 7:30pm. Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. kuumbwajazz.org

PUP AND JOYCE MANOR WITH POOL KIDS Canadian punk rockers PUP (Pathetic Use of Potential) formed in 2010 originally as Topanga. PUP’s self-titled debut, released on Royal Mountain Records, led to signing with SideOneDummy Records, who re-released their debut in the United States in 2014. The group followed up with The Dream Is Over, then Morbid Stuff. Meanwhile, the idea for the name “Joyce Manor” came from an apartment building near frontman Barry Johnson’s house—it doesn’t get any more complicated. $32/$37 plus fees. Monday, March 13, 8pm. The Catalyst Atrium, 1101 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. catalystclub.com

BILL KIRCHEN AND REDD VOLKAERT WITH GINNY MITCHELL Bill Kirchen is a founding father of Commander Cody, and his diesel-fueled riffs helped Hot Rod Lincoln earn a Grammy nod for “Best Country Instrumental” in 2001. Kirchen has recorded with Elvis Costello, Emmylou Harris, Nick Lowe, Link Wray and others. Regarding killer guitarists, Redd Volkaert played his way from Santa Cruz to Galax, Virginia. In 1997 he landed a lead guitar spot with Merle Haggard’s band. “When I close my eyes, I sometimes hear Roy Nichols [Haggard’s original lead man], and that has never happened before,” Haggard said of Volkaert, who scored a Grammy for his own work in 2009. Local favorite Ginny Mitchell will also be on hand. $30/$40 plus fees. Monday, March 13, 7:30pm. Kuumbwa Jazz, 320-2 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. kuumbwajazz.org

COMMUNITY

ALFRED HITCHCOCK FESTIVAL One of the greatest filmmakers of all time, Alfred Hitchcock lived in Scotts Valley from 1940-1970. He filmed several movies close by, including Vertigo in San Francisco and San Juan Bautista. The Birds was filmed in Bodega Bay and inspired by a true event in Capitola. Scotts Valley has proclaimed Alfred Hitchcock Week to honor National Hitchcock Day and celebrate the director. The Scotts Valley Community Theater Guild will host the first Alfred Hitchcock Festival with the Scotts Valley Exchange Club and the Scotts Valley Historical Society. Enjoy wines grown on Hitchcock’s former property, which is currently home to Armitage Wines. Free-$75 plus fees. Friday, March 10, 6-9pm and Saturday, March 11, 2-9pm. Scotts Valley Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 251 B Kings Village Road, Scotts Valley. brownpapertickets.com/event/5723433?ref=349591

CASTRO ADOBE OPEN HOUSE The fully restored two-story Rancho San Andrés Castro Adobe, built between 1848-49, is one of the best examples of a rancho hacienda in the Monterey Bay area. The 90-minute tour will be led by state park docents who will share the Castro family’s history. Learn about the Vaquero culture and more. Free (registration required). Sunday, March 12, 10:30am-3:30pm. Castro Adobe State Historic Park, 184 Old Adobe Road, Watsonville. santacruzstateparks.as.me