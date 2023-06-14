.Things to do This Week, June 14 – 20

ARTS & MUSIC

Wesli You can’t get much more worldly than the Haitian/Canadian singer, songwriter, guitarist and producer named Wesley Louissaint, 42, who plays Moe’s Alley Wednesday at 8pm.

His four albums feature slices of voodoo, rara, roots reggae, Afrobeat and hip-hop and have won top honors in Canada’s answer to the Grammys, the Junos.

Search his video and you’ll find a tuneful spirit reminiscent of Bob Marley and Jimmy Cliff. Tickets are $18 and you must be 21 and over to get in. Mokili Wa, the Congolese band opens. Moe’s is at 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz.

Beatles Trivia Night at Britannia Arms in Capitola at 7:30 pm Saturday features 50 questions about the fab four and it’s free. There are Beatles prizes for our most knowledgeable teams, a costume contest where you can win just for dressing as your favorite Beatle from your favorite era and more Beatles fun all night long! All teams must have at least one player with access to a smart phone/tablet/laptop as the game is played on your phone or other internet connected device. Wi-fi is provided.

COMMUNITY

Ganja Yoga No, this isn’t The Onion. It’s serious. We swear. Well, why not? We have Goat Yoga and Hot Yoga, so this is a natural next step in the Cruz, High Yoga.

In their words: “This class is a magical space where Cannabis, Yoga and Community come together to chill and elevate your soul. Javi’s classes can be described as a blend of slow vinyasa flow, relaxing vibes, grounded spirituality and a touch of latino spice. A San Francisco classic now right here in downtown Santa Cruz!”

This is an all levels class – CBD/THC friendly. Bring your Own Weed (BYOW) – Masks optional. No prior Yoga or Cannabis experience is required. It meets 6:15-7:45 Thursdays through the summer at The Studio on Squid Row, 738 Chestnut Street. (Info: 415-545-8484). First class is free; $18 suggested donation afterwards.



Astronomy on Tap You drink and the kids learn about the stars. Or the kids drink and you see stars. Who says drinking can’t be educational? Not the Humble Sea Brewing Company, which is bringing astronomers to talk about strange things in the skies, like dark matter. Admission is a blissful FREE for the 6:30pm Thursday talk at 820 Swift St., Santa Cruz.