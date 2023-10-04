.Emergency Alert Test To Cell Phones, Radio, TV

The alert is scheduled for 11:20am today

By GT Staff
texting on a cell phone
Be prepared for an emergency alert test at 11:20am today.

At 11:20am today, anyone with a cell phone can expect an emergency alert from the federal government. 

The alert is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission.

The national test will consist of two portions, testing Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) and Emergency Alert System capabilities. Both tests are scheduled to begin at approximately 11:20am.

The message will read: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

The WEA portion of the test will be directed to consumer cell phones. This will be the third nationwide test, but the second test to all WEA-compatible cellular devices. The test message will display in either English or in Spanish, depending on the language settings of the wireless handset.

The EAS portion of the test will be sent to radios and televisions. 

This will be the seventh nationwide EAS test.

The purpose of the test is to ensure that the systems continue to be effective means of warning the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

GT Staff
Previous ArticleIt’s a Mads, Mads, Mads World
Next ArticlePG&E Customers Could See Rate Increases
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

“Voices Of Pajaro” Brings South County Reality To UCSC

County Supervisors Approve Equity Statement

pump-track-santa-cruz

Pushback Against Felton Bicycle Track