.Tickets to Too Many Zooz

Self-described “Brass House” trio Too Many Zooz make manically kinetic instrumental music that combines avant-garde jazz, EDM, punk rock, and sundry other traditions into their own distinctive brand of high-energy dance music. A viral sensation since they first emerged as New York subway buskers in 2013, Too Many Zooz have evolved into a globally recognized phenomenon who tour often and produce YouTube videos that have garnered millions of views.

Felton Music Hall brings an unrivaled live music experience to the Santa Cruz mountains. Music lovers of all genres can see their favorite touring musicians and the best local talent while enjoying fresh craft food and cocktails served in-house.

