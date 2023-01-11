.Giveaways

.Tickets to Tord Gustavsen Trio

Enter to win a pair of tickets to see the Tord Gustavsen Trio at Kuumbwa Jazz Center in Santa Cruz on Thursday, February 23, 7pm.

With the release of his first recording in 2003 entitled “Changing Places,” Norway’s Tord Gustavsen came forth with a new and unique sound that commanded worldwide attention, an extraordinary achievement given the rich and well-developed history of jazz piano that preceded him. With only a few carefully chosen notes, he draws listeners into a musical world where melody is cherished as much as the freedom to explore textures and soundscapes. Gustavsen writes most his band’s material, memorable compositions that echo his days playing in church. His ninth album for ECM Records was released in April and is entitled “Opening.” Ten new Gustavsen compositions are joined by works of Norwegian composers Geirr Tveitt and Egil Hovland. The Tord Gustavsen Trio also feature bassist Steinar Raknes and drummer Jarle Vespestad.

Drawing Date for this Giveaway is Wednesday, February 8, 2023.
Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.
Must be 18+ to win.

Winners for the above prizes will be randomly chosen. All winners will be notified via email. By submitting this form, you are giving consent to have your submitted data added to GoodTimes' email list. This data may also be shared by our divisions, subsidiaries and affiliated companies in connection with this giveaway, contest or survey. GoodTimes and all parties involved take privacy very seriously, and we guarantee email addresses and information collected will be kept confidential. If you wish to unsubscribe from the mailing list, you can do so after you receive the first mailing by clicking on the Unsubscribe link.

Previous ArticleTickets to Braxton Cook
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Emergency Declaration Ratified, More Storms Approach

Gov. Newsom Visits Santa Cruz

Things to Do in Santa Cruz: Jan. 11-17