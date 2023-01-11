.Tickets to Tord Gustavsen Trio

Enter to win a pair of tickets to see the Tord Gustavsen Trio at Kuumbwa Jazz Center in Santa Cruz on Thursday, February 23, 7pm.

With the release of his first recording in 2003 entitled “Changing Places,” Norway’s Tord Gustavsen came forth with a new and unique sound that commanded worldwide attention, an extraordinary achievement given the rich and well-developed history of jazz piano that preceded him. With only a few carefully chosen notes, he draws listeners into a musical world where melody is cherished as much as the freedom to explore textures and soundscapes. Gustavsen writes most his band’s material, memorable compositions that echo his days playing in church. His ninth album for ECM Records was released in April and is entitled “Opening.” Ten new Gustavsen compositions are joined by works of Norwegian composers Geirr Tveitt and Egil Hovland. The Tord Gustavsen Trio also feature bassist Steinar Raknes and drummer Jarle Vespestad.

Drawing Date for this Giveaway is Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.

Must be 18+ to win.