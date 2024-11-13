.Treasure Hunt

Anyone with a desire to dig through unique artifacts that range from retro to ancient need look no further than Santa Cruz County, where quirky treasures can be found in local antique stores.

The informal hub of antiquities has to be along Soquel Drive, which connects 12 different antique stores across a 2.5-mile drive. Although most of these shops highlight their furniture selections, there is much to be found that can be transported home with ease.

Located on the corner of Center and Soquel, Center Street Antiques shimmers with glistening glass, mirrors and beautifully decorated rooms. The layout of the store seems simple, but as one moves through each room it seems as if another is unlocked. Vintage items line the walls, floors and all open surfaces, including vintage purses, pictures, frames, mirrors, tea sets, bracelets, books and Mad magazines. This place is a trinket paradise, and another plus is that there are a couple other antique stores on the same corner that can be visited on foot.

Up the street about a mile is a hidden gem, Attilia’s Antiques. What makes this place special is its size and impressive amount of items. Shelves are stocked with nostalgia from all eras that can be found in curated sections. With each visit, something new is bound to catch the eye. Through the entrance and out back, there is a garden with knickknacks for outdoor areas. (You may even find a cat wandering around if you’re lucky.) A piece of advice: Make time in your schedule if you’re coming to Attilia’s, because every room is a must-see.

In Santa Cruz, Miss Jessie May’s is located on Pacific Avenue, downtown’s main promenade for foot traffic. The store stands out amid an abundance of retailers for its accessory selection and the aroma of jasmine that waft through it. Crosses, Calave, Victorian cameo pendants, Frida Kahlo, the Virgin Mary and the sacred heart are some examples of the visual iconography seen in the wide selection of jewelry. The shop itself is very well organized, with each glass case holding pieces with similar aesthetics. Besides the accessory options, this store also sells soaps, candles and beachy decorations like sea glass windchimes and abalone shells.

Further afield, antique stores in Watsonville and Felton may contain a soon-to-be-prized possession.

In Felton, visitors on their way to Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park will drive past Abbot’s Thrift, a big red barn that has new deals posted daily on a board by the entrance. The technology section can be interesting to look through, with antique rotaries, stereo systems and tape recorders found there. The whole back right of the store is dedicated to porcelain, ceramic and glass items; this is where to find mugs, china plates and a random variety of kitchen appliances. The majority of the barn is filled with clothing, books, CDs and DVDs. In other words, this place has it all.

On the opposite side of Santa Cruz County, Watsonville’s Carriage House Collectibles is a quaint shop off of East Lake Avenue that even locals may not know about. As shoppers draw near to the house, they are likely to be greeted by two loud but sweet dogs and/or the very friendly owners, Kelli and Dawn, who showcase their personalities through stories of procured items and their Two Chicks and a Truck video series on YouTube.

They encourage everyone to “dig deep” through the shop, which is much bigger than it looks. Each room has a loose theme—such as the laundry room, which is filled with patterned sheets, baby clothes, pillows and cloth-wrapped hangers. Across the hall, the teacup-ceilinged kitchen has a plethora of things to use for cooking, eating and drinking.

In addition to the wide selection and lovely atmosphere, Carriage House has another plus: to-die-for taco trucks in the Watsonville area, such as Tacos Los Jacona, for something a little greasy and more filling, or Tacos El Jerry, which is a little on the lighter side. Both are personal favorites.