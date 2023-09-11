.Cabrillo Trustee To Call For Eliminating Football At Schools

Cabrillo Trustee Steve Trujillo says tackle football poses a health risk to players

By John Koenig
HARD HITTING The Cabrillo Seahawks are one of 66 football programs sponsored by the California Community College Athletic Association. PHOTO: Juan Reyes

At tonight’s meeting of the Cabrillo College Board of Trustees, member Steve Trujillo will ask the board to review a recent study by Boston University and the Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research that raises the need to eliminate tackle football from all schools.

The study discovered a 41% increase in chronic traumatic encephalopathy for those who play tackle football and a 61% greater risk for Parkinson’s Disease or disease-related symptoms for those who play 3 years tackle football as youth.

Trujillo notes that the San Jose Mercury News called for an end to tackle football at all California public schools in an Aug. 16th editorial. Boxing has already been banned from all high school sports in the U.S. because of head injuries.

Tonight’s meeting is notable for the presentation of the board’s Name Exploration Subcommittee’s recommendation to defer renaming the college until 2028, during which time the focus will shift to creating Indigenous studies curriculum and scholarships for Native American students.

The Board of Trustees meeting is open to the public and will be held Monday Sept. 11 at Sesnon House on the Aptos Campus, beginning at 6:15 pm.

John Koenig
Support Local Journalism
