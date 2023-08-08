.Trustees Delay Cabrillo renaming

The process will reboot on Nov 6 as new methods of involving community involvement are chosen

Cabrillo will remain Cabrillo “at this time,” following the Board of Trustees’ 6-1 vote approving a subcommittee recommendation that defer selecting a new name for the college.

In a prior report to the trustees, the Name Exploration Subcommittee’s report cited a lack of scientific polling, limited representation of student voices in discussions, unfunded renaming costs, and potential loss of college funding from failed bond issues and decreased Cabrillo Foundation support as reasons to regroup and re-engage the community.

Task Force members had also expressed dismay over the divisiveness prompted by the decision to purge the name and legacy of Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo from the school.

In her opening introduction, Trustee Christina Cuevas recounted how the turmoil created by floods, forest fires, COVID quarantines, and social unrest preoccupied the county to the exclusion of engaging in the Cabrillo debate.

“Aptos College” was revealed to have been the top vote-getter among community polling participants after trustee Steve Trujillo insisted that the winning name should be announced as planned. He was the lone vote against the delay, saying that the name change was already long overdue. Student Trustee Yefry S. Mata Diaz sided with Trujillo in casting his advisory vote.

Trustee Adam Spickler said that the Name Exploration Subcommittee had been surprised by the strong voting for Aptos after public forums had suggested a growing support for the name Cajastaca.

The Subcommittee will work toward a November 6 presentation that will address the issues of inclusion, education and funding.