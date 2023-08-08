.Trustees Delay Cabrillo renaming

By John Koenig
Trustee Rachel Spencer (left) explains her reasons to defer a choice of names in the renaming of Cabrillo College to Trustees Christina Cuevas, Matt Wetstein and Adam Spickler

The process will reboot on Nov 6 as new methods of involving community involvement are chosen

Cabrillo will remain Cabrillo “at this time,” following the Board of Trustees’ 6-1 vote approving a subcommittee recommendation that defer selecting a new name for the college.

In a prior report to the trustees, the Name Exploration Subcommittee’s report cited a lack of scientific polling, limited representation of student voices in discussions, unfunded renaming costs, and potential loss of college funding from failed bond issues and decreased Cabrillo Foundation support as reasons to regroup and re-engage the community.

Task Force members had also expressed dismay over the divisiveness prompted by the decision to purge the name and legacy of Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo from the school.

In her opening introduction, Trustee Christina Cuevas recounted how the turmoil created by floods, forest fires, COVID quarantines, and social unrest preoccupied the county to the exclusion of engaging in the Cabrillo debate.

“Aptos College” was revealed to have been the top vote-getter among community polling participants after trustee Steve Trujillo insisted that the winning name should be announced as planned. He was the lone vote against the delay, saying that the name change was already long overdue. Student Trustee Yefry S. Mata Diaz sided with Trujillo in casting his advisory vote.

secure document shredding

Trustee Adam Spickler said that the Name Exploration Subcommittee had been surprised by the strong voting for Aptos after public forums had suggested a growing support for the name Cajastaca.

The Subcommittee will work toward a November 6 presentation that will address the issues of inclusion, education and funding.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

John Koenig
Previous ArticleRoyal Folly, Brilliant Theater
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Royal Folly, Brilliant Theater

Boardwalk Plans New Ferris Wheel

Black Lives Matter Mural Vandal Seen On Video