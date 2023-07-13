.Two Injured In Suspected Gang-Related Shooting

Victims expected to survive.

By The Pajaronian Staff
CRIME SCENE Santa Cruz County Sheriff's deputies assist Watsonville Police Wednesday night on Holly Drive where two teen males were shot. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

Watsonville Police detectives are investigating a gang-related shooting that left two victims injured Wednesday night.

The 14- and 18-year-old victims were transported to the hospital, where they are expected to fully recover.  

According to WPD spokeswoman Michelle Pulido, police responded to reports of shots fired on the 200 block of Ross Avenue just after 8pm.

While the police were on their way, witnesses called 911 to report that two people with gunshot wounds were near Freedom Elementary School.  

Police closed Holly Drive between Ross Avenue and Airport Boulevard, cordoning off areas of the sidewalk where blood droplets could be seen. Witnesses said that the victims were in a vehicle parked at the school.

secure document shredding

The investigation is ongoing, and at the moment, there is no suspect information available for release. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Rebecca Ramírez at 768.3354. 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Pajaronian Staff
Previous ArticleThinking Green
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
submit an event
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Thinking Green

The Aquabats! Awesome Live Show Time!

STREET TALK: Question of the Week