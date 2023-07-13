.Two Injured In Suspected Gang-Related Shooting

Watsonville Police detectives are investigating a gang-related shooting that left two victims injured Wednesday night.

The 14- and 18-year-old victims were transported to the hospital, where they are expected to fully recover.

According to WPD spokeswoman Michelle Pulido, police responded to reports of shots fired on the 200 block of Ross Avenue just after 8pm.

While the police were on their way, witnesses called 911 to report that two people with gunshot wounds were near Freedom Elementary School.

Police closed Holly Drive between Ross Avenue and Airport Boulevard, cordoning off areas of the sidewalk where blood droplets could be seen. Witnesses said that the victims were in a vehicle parked at the school.

The investigation is ongoing, and at the moment, there is no suspect information available for release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Rebecca Ramírez at 768.3354.