.Two shot in Santa Cruz harbor

Two people were shot Thursday night in the Santa Cruz Small Craft Harbor, and police from several jurisdictions are looking for the suspects.

Watsonville police were among several law enforcement agencies on the scene.

Santa Cruz Police officers found two victims who had been shot.

Both victims received treatment at the scene from fire and AMR paramedics and were then taken to a trauma center, where they are currently in critical condition.

A witness in her 20s who asked not to be identified said the incident happened at the end of the Thursday concert as crowds—including children—were walking out.

“I heard what I thought were fireworks,” she said. “They were too loud.”

The victim said she was walking five feet behind the victim in the alley way and a crosswalk that leads to the parking lot when the suspect pulled out a gun and fired.

Lifeguards and EMTs on the scene assisted the victims, packing their wounds.

After the shooting, the witness said she and a friend hid behind a car, and saw the suspect and a woman got into a Dodge Charger and fled.

“Police were surrounding the entire place,” she said. “So weird.”

According to police dispatchers heard via a scanner, one man was shot six times in the chest.

One victim was flown via air ambulance to an out-of-area trauma center, while another was taken by ground ambulance to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, dispatchers said.

Both victims were listed in critical condition, police said.

A witness who lives at the harbor said he heard 3-5 gunshots.

Police were looking for a man wearing a red puffy coat, and a black female adult.

After the shooting, a man with a gun was spotted near the Chardonnay dock near the Murray Street Bridge.

Investigators have learned that some type of altercation took place in the parking lot before the shooting. An unknown suspect shot both victims and fled the scene in a black Dodge Charger.

The investigation is still ongoing, and a motive for the shooting has not yet been determined.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Santa Cruz Police Investigations Unit at 831.420.5820.

Tarmo Hannula contributed to this report.