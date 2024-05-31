.Police dismantle UCSC encampment, arrest dozens

UC Santa Cruz Police called upon law enforcement agencies from several jurisdictions from as far away as Ventura early Friday morning to help dismantle an encampment and provide security at the entrance of campus, where roughly 100 students are protesting the Gaza-Israel war.

Police were enforcing a hard closure on High Street at Moore Street, not letting anyone pass, as well as at the university’s other entrances.

The lines of police officers and students drew nearer as the incident dragged on. Todd Guild/The Pajaronian

Students at the scene said that police began arriving en masse around 10:30pm Thursday night, and that the students contacted others to join them.

Soon, hundreds of students packed the area.

Around midnight, police dismantled the tents by smashing them to the ground, students said.

“They ripped through the camp and destroyed whatever tents and belongings they could find,” said a media liaison from the encampment who called herself “Savvy.”

“We are peaceful protestors, but still they feel the need to be in complete riot gear with guns and batons pointed at us,” Savvy said. “We will hold here for as long as we can and show the police and the university that we are not backing down and there is nothing they can do to scare us away from this movement.”

While no force had been used as of 4:30am, dozens of students were arrested, according to a police officer who was not authorized to speak on the issue.

Police were ordering students to disperse over a loudspeaker, telling them that their occupation of the parking lot was unauthorized and that they risked arrest by remaining.

photo by Todd Guild/The Pajaronian

Meanwhile, the students chanted that they were not afraid, and that they were not going to back down from the line of dozens of law enforcement officials in body armor, carrying police batons.

A police officer stands in the dismantled campsite as he looks up at a protestor that had scaled the barn that lies at the UCSC campus entrance.

In a prepared statement, UC Santa Cruz spokesman Scott Hernandez-Jason described the encampment as a “continued intentional and dangerous blockade of campus entrances.”

“For weeks, encampment participants were given repeated, clear direction to remove the encampment and cease blocking access to numerous campus resources and to the campus itself,” Hernandez-Jason stated. “They were notified that their actions were unlawful and unsafe. And this morning they were also given multiple warnings by law enforcement to leave the area and disperse to avoid arrest. Unfortunately, many refused to follow this directive and many individuals are being arrested.

Savvy said that the law enforcement action came as no surprise, and will not dissuade the protest.

“We are not going to be giving up, giving up our camp or giving in to police pressure,” she said. “It’s definitely a great loss losing this community, but that doesn’t mean that this fight is over.”

College campuses across the U.S. have seen similar actions with students siding with the Palestinian people living in Gaza, many of whom are casualties in the war by Israel against Hamas.

A student calling himself Two Triops said he has been coming out to support the campers.

“I think there is an obvious need for a disclosure of where they are sending our money, and I think we need a public statement,” he said. “And I think it’s shameful to have our chancellor and our regents condemning us the students for standing up for something and not the atrocity itself.”

Hernandez-Jason said that restoring full access to the campus is “imperative,” and that the demonstrators have delayed access of emergency vehicles.

“It was impossible to do so without law enforcement intervention,” he said. “These actions could have been avoided if the encampment participants heeded the many previous directives that were given by campus officials, fire marshals, and law enforcement.”

This story has been updated from a previous version, including student interviews and a statement from UCSC.

To see a video, visit youtu.be/VYMwToqlMIU