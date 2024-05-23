.UCSC Protest Update

UC Santa Cruz graduate students and researchers went on strike on Monday to protest the treatment of fellow union members during pro-Palestinian protests at two other universities.

The 1,500 members of United Auto Workers (UAW) 4811 at UCSC are the first to go on strike in the University of California system. They say the move is in solidarity with fellow members at UCLA and UC San Diego, and started striking the same day the International Criminal Court announced an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Hamas leaders who began the war by attacking Israeli civilians.

By Monday afternoon, hundreds of students were joined by some teachers who took to the intersection of High Street and Coolidge Drive to block the main entrance to the university.

Classes went online Tuesday and Wednesday because of continued disruption to campus, according to UC Santa Cruz. It’s unclear when classes will resume in-person.

The union is alleging the UC system discriminated against fellow members who were engaged in protected protest activity by calling in a “forceful police intervention” at UCLA on May 1.

In response, the University of California said in a statement on May 21 that the strike at UCSC is unlawful. They filed an Unfair Labor Practice with the state Public Labor Relations Board asking the union to “cease and desist from strike activity.”

But Rebecca Gross, third-year doctoral student in literature at UCSC and unit chair of UAW 4811, said the strike is about “health and safety violations” at UCLA and UC San Diego and not about what is happening in Gaza directly.

“We are not officially striking for Gaza. We’re in solidarity with our co-workers that were striking [protesting] in solidarity for the encampments,” Gross said. “There’s a lot of solidarity.”

The technicality of what the strike is about is because of the threat of injunction from the labor board and “legal fear tactics,” according to Gross.

The union was founded in March after the merging of the UC graduate student and postdoc worker’s unions. It now represents 48,000 researchers and teaching assistants in the UC system.

This is not the first time UCSC and the wider UC system has endured strikes.

Graduate students part of UAW went on strike in 2019 at UCCS over a cost-of-living adjustment. Years later in 2022, graduate students went on strike again, with members striking for six weeks over better pay and benefits and affecting the entire UC system.

After talking to fellow union members and friends at UCLA and San Diego, many of whom were bailing each other out of jail, Gross said she realized they had the best opportunity to go on strike locally.

“We didn’t have any of those crackdowns so we were able to organize during the period because of that,” Gross said. “We had a very strong strike authorization vote. We were able to get multiple mass meetings together and smaller departmental meetings to check in with folks. We were very strike ready.”

Because of UCSC’s experience with months-long strikes, she said they’ve already shown they can go the distance over causes they care about. UCSC’s commencement will be June 17.

“We’ve shown that we can do a six week picket,” Gross said.

People who participated in the 2019 and 2022 actions are still involved today, but Gross said new people are starting to join the effort.

“The idea that you could be brutalized by defending your undergrads really galvanized people and makes them really upset,” Gross said.