.Vigil For Palestinians Held At UCSC

By William S. Woodhams
Around 100 people gathered Monday night to grieve the Gazans killed. PHOTO: William Woodhams

On Monday night, UCSC group Students for Justice in Palestine held a vigil to mourn the Gazans killed by Israeli bombing and siege. Over a hundred people stood in silence at the UCSC Quarry Plaza as night fell. 

A speaker whose identity was kept hidden—all speakers wore masks to hide their identity in consideration of their safety—gave a brief history of Palestine over the last seventy-five years. The vigil was not merely for the twenty-four hundred Gazans killed since Oct. 7th, but for all those Palestinians who have died under Israeli occupation, he explained.

Another speaker recited the opening of the Quran, Sura Al-Fatiha, upon the request of his friend in Gaza. 

Another speaker acknowledged the danger Palestinian face today and thanked the crowd for coming despite the personal risk they faced doing so: “I know it is easier to speak out from the safety of social media but it means a lot seeing the community mobilize like this,” they said. 

There was no noticeable disturbance of the proceedings. 

Draped in a Palestinian flag, two people cried. Students drew messages of solidarity on the side-walk and placed candles around the Palestinian flag.

The organizers told the crowd that no video of the event or pictures of people’s faces would be allowed. The organizers of the event declined to comment.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

William S. Woodhams
Previous ArticleNew Bill To Fast-Track Pajaro Levee Work
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

New Bill To Fast-Track Pajaro Levee Work

Controversial Zionism Conference On Track For This Weekend

PVUSD: Strong Support For Possible Bond