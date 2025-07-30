.A Different White

Marty Mathis grew up surrounded by vines. As the son of late winemaker Kathryn Kennedy, he watched his mother turn succulent grapes into delectable wines. His fate was sealed: He would follow in her footsteps.

Now making wine under his own label, M. Mathis Winegrower, his fresh-tasting 2023 Godello ($55) is a delicious mouthful of white wine.

Primarily grown in Spain and Portugal, godello is very aromatic with bright flavors of peach, pear and apple. As much as we all love chardonnay and sauvignon blanc, it’s nice to imbibe something different, such as godello, viognier, riesling, gewurztraminer or a chilled chenin blanc. At a recent party, a friend brought a superb 1988 sauterne to share. It was simply marvelous.

Mathis says that he works almost nonstop—eating lunch in 15 minutes because “there’s too much work to be done in the vineyard.” I think the fruits of his labor show in this lovely Godello.

Marty Mathis, winegrower and president of Kathryn Kennedy Winery, can be reached at ca******@ka******************.com or his mobile: 408-230-0392. Visit kathrynkennedy.com.

