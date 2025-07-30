.A Different White

Marty Mathis goes for godello

By Josie Cowden
Vine and Dine photo, grapes at M. Mathis Winegrower
IBERIAN GRAPE M. Mathis Winegrower’s 2023 Godello captures the flavors of peach, pear and apples. Photo: Marty Mathis

Marty Mathis grew up surrounded by vines. As the son of late winemaker Kathryn Kennedy, he watched his mother turn succulent grapes into delectable wines. His fate was sealed: He would follow in her footsteps.

Now making wine under his own label, M. Mathis Winegrower, his fresh-tasting 2023 Godello ($55) is a delicious mouthful of white wine.

Primarily grown in Spain and Portugal, godello is very aromatic with bright flavors of peach, pear and apple. As much as we all love chardonnay and sauvignon blanc, it’s nice to imbibe something different, such as godello, viognier, riesling, gewurztraminer or a chilled chenin blanc. At a recent party, a friend brought a superb 1988 sauterne to share. It was simply marvelous.

Mathis says that he works almost nonstop—eating lunch in 15 minutes because “there’s too much work to be done in the vineyard.” I think the fruits of his labor show in this lovely Godello.

Marty Mathis, winegrower and president of Kathryn Kennedy Winery, can be reached at ca******@ka******************.com or his mobile: 408-230-0392. Visit kathrynkennedy.com.

Community Events

CASA is celebrating our community’s youth by holding “Imagine … the possibilities,” a delicious meal prepared by the student chefs at Cabrillo College Culinary Arts Program on Saturday, Sept. 20, 3-7pm, at the Sesnon House. Info: Magi Diego, ma**@ca*************.org.

Friends of Hospice is hosting An Evening with Friends as a fundraiser for Hospice of Santa Cruz County. Brad Briske of Home restaurant in Soquel will prepare a splendid feast at Lester Estate Wines in Aptos, and Lester’s exceptional wines will be served. Silent and live auctions are highlights. The event is 3-7pm on Sunday, Sept. 21. hospicesantacruz.org/ewf

Josie Cowden
Support Local Journalism
