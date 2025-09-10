.Zin and Virtue

Fall weather and zinfandel go together like meat and potatoes. As the days get cooler, a hearty glass of zin is just the ticket.

Fresh out of the gate is Frank Family Vineyards’ 2023 Zinfandel ($45). And it’s just what we need for cooler autumnal evenings—full-throttle flavors of dark fruits, and enticing aromas of pepper, cinnamon and spice. Winemaker Todd Graff has added a blending splash of petit sirah for depth, crafting a zin with energy and balance that pairs well with roasts and hearty pasta.

Frank Family is an interesting place to visit—and their 19th-century stone winery is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Frank Family Vineyards, 1091 Larkmead Lane, Calistoga, 707-942-0859. Frankfamilyvineyards.com

Help Out Helping Hands

There is still time to get tickets for Hospice of Santa Cruz County’s fabulous fundraiser, organized by the Friends of Hospice group of volunteers. An Evening With Friends dinner will be held from 3 to 7pm, Sunday, Sept. 21 at Lester Estate Wines in Aptos. For tickets and more details, visit hospicesantacruz.org/ewf.

A Fair to Remember

Not to be missed is the annual Santa Cruz County Fair at the Fairgrounds in Watsonville. My husband and I go every year—first making a beeline to visit the farm animals before heading to the food stands. The peaceful cows, docile sheep and grunting pigs are all adorable, and gentle goats love to nuzzle against your outstretched hand. For many years, I have been one of the judges for the Amateur Wine Competition—and at this year’s competition in August we tasted some excellent vinos. Check them all out on display in the Fairgrounds Heritage Hall, including the double-gold winners.

The fair runs Sept. 10-14 at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds on Highway 152 in Watsonville. For details on entertainment, daily events and a map of the attractions, visit santacruzcountyfair.com.