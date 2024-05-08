.Picnic on Silver Mountain

A panoramic view awaits

By Josie Cowden
BRING A PICNIC Silver Mountain’s Jerold O’Brien uses fruit from the Tondré Grapefield for the 2019 chardonnay. PHOTO: Silver Mountain Vineyards

Spring is a glorious time to visit Silver Mountain Vineyards. Vines are green and lush, and beautiful panoramic views over fields and mountains are breathtaking. Owner and winemaker Jerold O’Brien leads guests on a tasting of marvelous bottles. Bring a picnic and enjoy a spectacular view!

Although O’Brien grows his own chardonnay grapes in his organic vineyards, fruit for this 2019 Chardonnay ($40) is from the well-known Tondré Grapefield in the esteemed Santa Lucia Highlands appellation. And kudos go to vintner Anthony Craig, whose experienced hand has turned out many fine wines.

Tondré Grapefield is named after Tondré Alarid, who farmed the land as a sheep pasture in the 1950s. Now the fertile soil is a prime grape-growing region for chardonnay and varieties that benefit from a longer hang time, resulting in maximum fruit flavor.

Silver Mountain Winery, 269 Silver Mountain Drive, Los Gatos (408) 353-2278; Silver Mountain Tasting Room, 328D Ingalls St., Santa Cruz. Silvermtn.com

Mother’s Day

One of our favorites spots for breakfast and brunch is Heavenly Roadside Café. Chef Danny Voutos has been preparing the most scrumptious dishes for years, and he always gets it right. His scrambles and omelets are outstanding, and folks travel from miles around for his house specialties. The café is run by Danny, his wife, Marty, and their daughter, Isabella. It’s a family affair, and it shows in their attentive service—always taking care of regulars and newcomers alike. Treat your mother for her holiday. Danny’s burgers are delicious. Try the “Roger Federer” with mushrooms and Swiss cheese.

Heavenly Roadside Café, 1210 Mt. Hermon Road, Scotts Valley, 831-335-1210. Open 7:30am to 2pm. heavenlyroadsidecafe.com

Josie Cowden
