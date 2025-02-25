.Members Only

Hard to get, easy to love

By Josie Cowden
Oleandri Wines in Vine and Dine
WINTER ELIXIR Proprietor Fred D’Amato and winemaker Patrick Saboe are behind the Cabernet Sauvignon 2021. PHOTO: Oleandri Wines

Oleandri Wines are simply superb, but they’re not that easy to come by. Their wines are available only for members of the winery’s allocation list—and just a few times per year at that. Oleandri says if you are part of their allocation list, keep an eye out for their emails announcing a wine release.

But for those who love an exceptionally well-made wine, then look no further than Oleandri’s 2021 Howell Mountain Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon ($135). The precisely listed blend of 94.375% cabernet sauvignon, 4% petit verdot, 0.375% cabernet franc and 0.25% merlot all come together in what is a mouthwatering elixir for those who truly appreciate a spectacular glass of red wine.

Drinkhacker voted it as one of the top 10 wines for cooler-weather drinking with its layering of cocoa, anise and graphite atop a core of raspberry and cassis. Oleandri says the wine expresses aromas of ripe mountain berries, dark currants and softer floral notes—and flavors of dark fruit with hints of spice and dusty minerality.

This is a wine I enjoyed to the max!

Oleandri Wines, Napa, California. 707-968-1414. Oleandriwines.com

Heavenly Burgers

Heavenly Roadside Café in Scotts Valley makes the most delicious breakfasts and lunches. All their food is very affordable, including their fabulous burgers. Starting Feb. 26, it’s Santa Cruz Burger Week. Try a burger paired with wine, perhaps. Swagger in, order their famous John Wayne Burger—and get a glass of Scotts Valley–based Kissed by an Angel wine to go with it. Because, let’s face it, wine goes with everything. And leave your gun at the door! Open 7:30am to 2pm daily.

Heavenly Roadside Café, 1210 Mt. Hermon Road, Scotts Valley, 831-335-1210. heavenlyroadsidecafe.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Josie Cowden
Previous ArticleAuthor Jeanne Wakatsuki Houston Celebration of Life Announced
Next ArticleThe Editor’s Desk
music in the park, psychedelic furs
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

Alt Weeklies
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Pacific Sun

Community Weeklies
Gilroy Dispatch
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Morgan Hill Times
Press Banner (Scotts Valley)
Salinas Valley Tribune
The Pajaronian (Watsonville)
Tri-City Voice (Fremont)

Magazines
50up
Bay Area Parent
Bohème
Cannabis Chronicle
Dilated Pupil
East Bay
Open Studios
Santa Cruz Visitor's Guide
South Valley

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
Astrology, Horoscope, Stars, Zodiac Signs

Free Will Astrology

Good Times Dining review Discretion Brewing

Saddle Up

top sirloin at Shadowbrook

Bring a Party Hat