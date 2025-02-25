.Members Only

Oleandri Wines are simply superb, but they’re not that easy to come by. Their wines are available only for members of the winery’s allocation list—and just a few times per year at that. Oleandri says if you are part of their allocation list, keep an eye out for their emails announcing a wine release.

But for those who love an exceptionally well-made wine, then look no further than Oleandri’s 2021 Howell Mountain Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon ($135). The precisely listed blend of 94.375% cabernet sauvignon, 4% petit verdot, 0.375% cabernet franc and 0.25% merlot all come together in what is a mouthwatering elixir for those who truly appreciate a spectacular glass of red wine.

Drinkhacker voted it as one of the top 10 wines for cooler-weather drinking with its layering of cocoa, anise and graphite atop a core of raspberry and cassis. Oleandri says the wine expresses aromas of ripe mountain berries, dark currants and softer floral notes—and flavors of dark fruit with hints of spice and dusty minerality.

This is a wine I enjoyed to the max!

Oleandri Wines, Napa, California. 707-968-1414. Oleandriwines.com

Heavenly Burgers

Heavenly Roadside Café in Scotts Valley makes the most delicious breakfasts and lunches. All their food is very affordable, including their fabulous burgers. Starting Feb. 26, it’s Santa Cruz Burger Week. Try a burger paired with wine, perhaps. Swagger in, order their famous John Wayne Burger—and get a glass of Scotts Valley–based Kissed by an Angel wine to go with it. Because, let’s face it, wine goes with everything. And leave your gun at the door! Open 7:30am to 2pm daily.

Heavenly Roadside Café, 1210 Mt. Hermon Road, Scotts Valley, 831-335-1210. heavenlyroadsidecafe.com