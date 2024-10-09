.Et Tu, Brut?

Heading out of town for a weekend away is always like a breath of fresh air. My husband and I drove to Mendocino for a few days of relaxation as summer changed into fall.

A stop at Roederer Estate in Anderson Valley was a delicious treat. These sparkling wines are amazing. A cheese plate we ordered with some drizzled lavender honey was a splendid pairing with our flight of bubblies. Roederer’s Brut Estate Bottled Sparkling Wine (about $30) is crisp and fresh with a lovely mineral finish. Roederer makes a variety of sparkling wines, and only from their estate-grown grapes.

Sitting on their patio and delighting in a flight of sparklers was an exceptional experience. And don’t miss the pale-pink Brut Rosé with its dried raspberry and orange blossom flavors.

The Anderson Valley has an abundance of tasting rooms to visit, including the two sister wineries of Roederer—Scharffenberger Cellars and Domaine Anderson.

Roederer Estate, 4501 Hwy. 128, Philo, 707-895-2288, roedererestate.com. Open daily from 11am to 5pm (excluding major holidays). Reservations needed, but walk-ins accepted if available. Tours of the estate can also be booked.

Victorian Welcome

We stayed at the MacCallum House on this trip, a beautiful Victorian hotel known for its warmth, hospitality and exceptional food. The restaurant is rated “best on the coast as one of California’s original farm-to-table and chef-driven dining experiences.” We had most of our meals in the hotel’s atrium, an ideal spot for catching early-morning rays and sunset’s glow. At the end of the day, a soak in our patio’s private hot tub was heavenly. This boutique hotel in the heart of Mendocino is simply a glorious place to stay.

MacCallum House & Restaurant, 45020 Albion St., Mendocino, 800-609-0492. Maccallumhouse.com