.Silver Standard

Silver Mountain Vineyards is an amazing place to visit. At 2,100 feet atop Skyland Ridge, tasting excellent wines also comes with panoramic views of organic vineyards and the Monterey Bay beyond. This is where proprietor Jerold O’Brien has made it his life’s work to take care of the land in keeping with his sustainable philosophy. The multi-purpose triple green canopy he built in 2007 reduces energy requirements, saves resources, collects rain water, and makes Silver Mountain entirely energy self-sufficient.

Silver Mountain’s wines are handcrafted and superb. The 2017 Syrah ($44) combines the best of two vineyards, Gali in Corralitos and Muns in the Santa Cruz Mountains, giving it depth and complexity. Its smooth tannins and delicious flavors of blackberry and plum make this earthy, spicy syrah a winner.

Silver Mountain is partnering with Abercrombie & Kent for an “unforgettable adventure” through the wine regions of Chile and Argentina. This exciting travel event takes place the first two weeks of March 2026—just in time for harvest season—and is a special opportunity to experience the heart of South American wine culture. I have tasted wines in Chile and Argentina, and can attest to their appeal and quality. Contact Silver Mountain for an overview of the fascinating itinerary.

Upcoming Events

Aug. 24—2pm tasting and history tour with owner Jerold O’Brien, who founded Silver Mountain in 1979.

Aug. 29—4–7pm Jerold O’Brien and Silver Mountain’s winemaker—British-born Tony Craig, whose Sonnet Cellars wines are available at Silver Mountain—have joined forces to hold a fun tasting called The Brit and The Yank.

Silver Mountain Vineyards, 269 Silver Mountain Drive, Los Gatos, and Silver Mountain’s tasting room in Santa Cruz at 328D Ingalls St., Santa Cruz. 408-353-2278. Silvermtn.com