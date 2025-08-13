.Silver Standard

Jerold O’Brien’s 2017 Syrah

By Josie Cowden
vine and dine photo of grape vines
SPICY RED Silver Mountain’s 2017 Syrah combines the best of two vineyards. PHOTO: ah_fotobox AdobeStock

Silver Mountain Vineyards is an amazing place to visit. At 2,100 feet atop Skyland Ridge, tasting excellent wines also comes with panoramic views of organic vineyards and the Monterey Bay beyond. This is where proprietor Jerold O’Brien has made it his life’s work to take care of the land in keeping with his sustainable philosophy. The multi-purpose triple green canopy he built in 2007 reduces energy requirements, saves resources, collects rain water, and makes Silver Mountain entirely energy self-sufficient.

Silver Mountain’s wines are handcrafted and superb. The 2017 Syrah ($44) combines the best of two vineyards, Gali in Corralitos and Muns in the Santa Cruz Mountains, giving it depth and complexity. Its smooth tannins and delicious flavors of blackberry and plum make this earthy, spicy syrah a winner.

Silver Mountain is partnering with Abercrombie & Kent for an “unforgettable adventure” through the wine regions of Chile and Argentina. This exciting travel event takes place the first two weeks of March 2026—just in time for harvest season—and is a special opportunity to experience the heart of South American wine culture. I have tasted wines in Chile and Argentina, and can attest to their appeal and quality. Contact Silver Mountain for an overview of the fascinating itinerary.

Upcoming Events

Aug. 24—2pm tasting and history tour with owner Jerold O’Brien, who founded Silver Mountain in 1979.

Aug. 29—4–7pm Jerold O’Brien and Silver Mountain’s winemaker—British-born Tony Craig, whose Sonnet Cellars wines are available at Silver Mountain—have joined forces to hold a fun tasting called The Brit and The Yank.

Silver Mountain Vineyards, 269 Silver Mountain Drive, Los Gatos, and Silver Mountain’s tasting room in Santa Cruz at 328D Ingalls St., Santa Cruz. 408-353-2278. Silvermtn.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Josie Cowden
Previous ArticleCivic Slide or Civic Rise?
Next ArticleCold Plunge
moe's alley, live music in santa cruz california, summer concert lineup
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters Subscribe Advertise About Us Contact Us Letter to the Editor Press Release Obituaries Writing an Obituary Archives Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Vote for Best Of Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

ADVERTISING Advertise Ad Planner/Issue Schedule Legal Submit an Obituary Legal NoticesFictitious Business Name (FBN) StatementsDoing Business As (DBA) NoticesTrustee Sale Notices

COMPANY INFO Job Opportunities Journalism Awards Privacy Policy Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
Foodie File image

Cold Plunge

Cover story Main photo Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium

Civic Slide or Civic Rise?

Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk Giveaway

Ride Wristbands to Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk