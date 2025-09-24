.Cool, Clear Water

By Mat Weir
Water Tower band photo
PUNKGRASS ‘We’re a five-year-old band with 20 years of history,’ Water Tower founder Kenny Feinstein says. Photo: Michael Scott Evans

To the average music listener, combining the words “punk” and “bluegrass” might seem sacrilegious. However, fans of either—or both—genres already know just how similar the two can be. Both were started by poor, common folk. Both were amalgamations of other styles before. And both can range anywhere from happy-go-lucky party music to fighting-in-the-streets political ballads. There’s a reason why “folk punk” has become a thriving genre over the decades.

It’s within this vein that Water Tower has made their mark. Formed in Portland in 2005, this five-piece “bluegrass punk” outfit plays the Kuumbwa Jazz Center on Friday, Sept. 26.

“We’re a five-year-old band with 20 years of history,” laughs founder and singer Kenny Feinstein.

That’s because over the past two decades Water Tower has gone through a lot of changes with music, lineups and personal issues. Even their name has changed over the years from Water Tower String Band to The Water Tower Bucket Boys before landing on Water Tower (for now).

“It’s to symbolize us moving into a more punk rock realm,” Feinstein explains. “Also just to keep it more simple since we met at the Oregon Water Tower.”

How are they punk, one might ask? Well for starters Angelenos can often find the band busking on the sides of the city’s many freeway offramps.

“There’s always better money on a freeway offramp,” he says. “It’s more dangerous for sure, but there’s also less pressure than on the street because you don’t have to put on a show. With offramps, you can test the same song for five hours and workshop it.”

The current lineup consists of Feinstein, Tommy Drinkard and Jesse Blue Eads interchanging on guitar, banjo, mandolin and fiddle, Taylor Estes on bass and John Seltzer on mandolin.

Originally from San Jose, Feinstein claims Santa Cruz as home because this is where all of his family is from. He has countless childhood memories visiting cousins and grandparents here. His mother, Ella Feinstein, was even once a Good Times journalist.

However, his teenage years were anything but typical.

“I grew up in Southeast Asia—in Singapore—for seventh grade,” he says. “Then Mexico City for eighth, ninth and tenth grades, along with Oregon for a bunch of that time. But Santa Cruz was the constant. Every summer, every Christmas was in Santa Cruz for my entire life.”

He decided to move the band to Los Angeles in 2015 while working on Fly Around with the album’s producer, Don Bolles, the infamous punk drummer for legendary bands like The Germs and 45 Grave.

“I was struggling in Oregon and I asked him, ‘Should I come to L.A. to finish this record with you?’ and he said, ‘Well, it’s better,’ and that was it,” laughs Feinstein.

The struggle mentioned is his addiction to alcohol and hard drugs like methamphetamines, a topic that can be found throughout many of Water Tower’s songs. A master in lyrical storytelling, Feinstein uses tracks like “AMPM” to tell about long nights and days hustling to score his next fix or “Lose Everything” about–well–losing everything to addiction.

It’s a path Feinstein knows all too well.

When the band started in 2005, Feinstein was still in high school. Four years later they found success selling out 500-capacity rooms nationally and in the United Kingdom with Feinstein at the precarious party age of 21 years old.

“And that’s when addiction took over,” he says. “The band slowly fell apart by 2013 when we went on tour with Against Me!”

It was around that time Feinstein began working on Fly Around with Bolles. He explains to GT  that it was only supposed to take three weeks to finish but ended up taking seven years due to jail and multiple rehab treatments. But he never stopped working on it and often called Bolles from rehab to work on lyrics and melodies.

Now clean and sober (10 years from alcohol and over a year and a half from hard drugs), Feinstein and Water Tower are having a renaissance. Earlier this year they played the Telluride Bluegrass Festival and the Long Beach dates of the 30th anniversary of the Vans Warped Tour, two of the biggest festivals in bluegrass and punk, respectively.

They’ve also already put out several releases this year including a live album—Crappy Punk Rock Bluegrass (available on their Bandcamp or on CD exclusively at shows)—and are working on publishing their set from the Telluride festival on vinyl, CD, cassette and DVD documenting their trip to the fest.

It all harks back to their DIY ethos.

“It’s all about keeping that punk rock mentality,” Feinstein says.

 Water Tower plays at 7pm on Sept. 26 at Kuumbwa Jazz Center, 320-2 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. $35/$47. kuumbwajazz.org

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Mat Weir
Previous ArticleThe Editor’s Desk
Next ArticleRoad to Hollywood Now Runs Through Santa Cruz
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters Subscribe Advertise About Us Contact Us Letter to the Editor Press Release Obituaries Writing an Obituary Archives Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Vote for Best Of Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

ADVERTISING Advertise Ad Planner/Issue Schedule Legal Submit an Obituary Legal NoticesFictitious Business Name (FBN) StatementsDoing Business As (DBA) NoticesTrustee Sale Notices

COMPANY INFO Job Opportunities Journalism Awards Privacy Policy Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
Room with equipment and room for various film sets

Road to Hollywood Now Runs Through Santa Cruz

The Editor’s Desk

fingers typing on a vintage typewriter

Letters