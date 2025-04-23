music in the park, blue oyster cult, san jose california

.Growing Interest

Upcoming events will attract lovers of bonsai and orchids

By Tarmo Hannula
bonsai tree ih Home and Garden
NEW GROWTH A 20-year-old juniper is among the younger bonsai. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

Two weekend events this spring will interest lovers of tiny trees—one next weekend, and the second in the month of May.

First up, the Watsonville Bonsai Club hosts its 48th annual bonsai exhibition at Watsonville Buddhist Temple on April 27 from 11am to 4pm. In addition to a 1:30pm demonstration by club member Michael Nelson, there will be door prizes, tea and cookies, and plenty of plants and pots for sale. Admission is free, and the address is 423 Bridge St. in Watsonville.

And speaking of Nelson, he hosts a bonsai workshop on the last Saturday of each month at Alladin Nursery at 1pm, 2905 Freedom Blvd. in Corralitos.

Following the weekend after that, the Santa Cruz Orchid Society will join forces with Santa Cruz Bonsai Kai to stage the 37th annual Bonsai and Orchid Show and Sale at the Capitola Mall on May 3 and 4.

Santa Cruz Bonsai Kai is a nonprofit club whose objectives are to promote interest in, and expand knowledge of, the art of bonsai through continuous study and education.

More than 60 bonsai will be on display, along with activities for kids, raffle prizes, vendors, personal help and advice and an education display.

At 1pm each day there will be an expert demonstration on how to create a bonsai from ordinary potted plants, using a Shimpaku juniper on Saturday and a spruce living Christmas tree on Sunday—both of which will be raffled after their transformation.

Sales include bonsai, pre-bonsai plants, pots, books, companion plants and display stands.

Meanwhile, Santa Cruz Orchid Society will stage their show at the same time and place. Demonstrations and information will be part of the fun.

Longtime bonsai expert Gareth Shepherd will be one of several members on hand to demonstrate bonsai techniques, answer questions and show their trees. Shepherd was one of the 12 founding members who joined the Santa Cruz Bonsai Kai in late 1988 and helped organize their first annual bonsai exhibit.

The shows run May 3 from 10am to 5pm and May 4 from 10am to 4pm at 1855 41st Ave., in the former Sears store. All events are free.

Explore more stories from our 2025 Home & Garden issue.

Tarmo Hannula
Tarmo Hannula has been the lead photographer with The Pajaronian newspaper in Watsonville since 1997. He also reports on a wide range of topics, including police, fire, environment, schools, the arts and events. A fifth generation Californian, Tarmo was born in the Mother Lode of the Sierra (Columbia) and has lived in Santa Cruz County since the late 1970s. He earned a BA from UC Santa Cruz and has traveled to 33 countries.
Support Local Journalism
