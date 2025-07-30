.Watsonville Farmers Market Chilled by ICE Presence

On a normal Friday afternoon, the farmers market in downtown Watsonville is a bustling, joyous event, with gaggles of children playing in a bounce house and families happily in long lines to purchase fresh produce and freshly made food.

But since President Donald Trump took office in January—and the Republican-led government began enforcing his hardline immigration policies—the definition of ‘normal’ has shifted significantly.

Now, with fears that immigration officials could be patrolling communities on the lookout for undocumented residents, many people are opting to stay away from events that normally encourage large gatherings.

Ivan’s Baked Potatoes, which has been a mainstay at the Watsonville market for more than 20 years, usually boasts a line of dozens of people.

Vanessa Cosio, whose family owns the stand, said that the crowds at the Hollister farmers market have also been lower, and were significantly down at the recent Salinas Rodeo.

“Seeing that impact is sad, because it impacts not just us, but all of the local businesses,” she said. “We’ve definitely had a hit, but hopefully we get better days.”

“We want to support the community any way we can,” Cosio added. “They supported us for many years, and this affects us not just business-wise, but seeing our community in pain and scared, that definitely is sad.”

Alvaro Acosta, whose business MJ Bees Honey began selling last year, said he has seen a 30% decline in his walk-up business at both the Watsonville and the Salinas markets.

“Everyone is afraid,” he said. “They don’t feel free walking around.”

The same is true at the Tu Universo farms produce stand, said that some customers are now having their food delivered, rather than risk going to the market in person.

Citlalli Nunez, 23, who has been working at the Watsonville farmers market for 14 years, said she has seen a huge decline in business at local markets.

“Ever since we got the notice that ice was in town, people are scared,” she said. “But I try to encourage people to come out and get what they need, because everyone has to eat.”

Farmers Market Manager Jesus Madrigal said the problem is the same across the U.S.

“I think there are a lot of people who are afraid of being out,” he said.

One vendor stopped coming, saying they said they didn’t want to put their employees at risk.

“You get the feeling it’s not very festive,” he said. “It feels more quiet.”

CHILLING EFFECT The Watsonville Certified Farmers Market has experienced thinner crowds recently following President Trump’s crackdown on immigration. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

Madrigal says he has not yet seen any immigration enforcement at the market.

A big part of the problem, he said, is that many people are spreading rumors that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents are in town—and even at the market—without first checking on the truth of the claims.

In Santa Cruz County, that can be done through Your Allied Rapid Response (YARR) and in Monterey County at the Solidarity Network Monterey County Response.

Spreading rumors without checking their veracity, Madrigal said, can unnecessarily scare residents and harm businesses.

Still, there have been confirmed actions by ICE in both Watsonville and Santa Cruz.

According to the city of Watsonville, ICE contacted Watsonville eight times between March 1 and June 19 to say they were conducting various operations, and each time called to report when they were finished. The federal agency did not, however, request assistance from WPD.

“There are a lot of people that are afraid, for very good reasons, and we see that throughout the country,” Madrigal said. “There is a fear that if you are legally here and you happen to look a certain way, they will take you.”

The foot traffic now, he said, is far lower than the 3,000-plus people he usually sees on a typical Friday.

“I’d like to say don’t be afraid, but I can’t say that because it is happening throughout California and throughout the country. The fear is real,” he said.

He suggests people have a plan wherever they go, and to refer to the “red card” listing everyone’s rights and responses when contacted by immigration officials.

“Everybody has rights, even if they are illegally here,” Madrigal said.