.Watsonville Film Festival’s Grand Finales

The Watsonville Film Festival was crafted to unite the community while spotlighting cultures, creativity and resilience. In its 11th year, the inspiring lineup of films—25 also available at watsonvillefilmfest.org—showcase “ordinary people overcoming significant obstacles to do the extraordinary.”

Los Tigres del Norte: Historias Que Contar is the story of the Norteño band who came to San Jose in the 1960s with not much more than the clothes on their backs and ballads about farmworkers, immigration and narco-violence. Since their arrival, the group has sold over 60 million records and won six Grammys and 12 Latin Grammys.

The Los Tigres screening is co-presented by the Mexican Consulate of San José and UCSC Chancellor Cynthia Larive. There will be a Q&A with director Carlos Perez Osorio, whose Netflix series “The Taco Chronicles” continues to grow in popularity worldwide.

Saturday, March 11, at 7pm at the Mello Center.

Frontera Collection Curator and DJ Juan Antonio Cuellar will host an after-party with selections from the 32,000 Spanish-language songs digitized and preserved by UCLA’s Chicano Studies Research Center—funded by a $500,000 grant from the Los Tigres del Norte Foundation with support from the Bay Area’s Arhoolie Records.

Saturday, March 11, 9pm at El Alteño Restaurant

Sansón & Me is an internationally-acclaimed, award-winning documentary about an unusual friendship between a young immigrant caught up in California’s criminal justice system and his court interpreter. Director Rodrigo Reyes will present the film, followed by a Q&A.

Saturday, March 11, 1pm at the Mello Center

Santos: Skin to Skin is a portrait of seven-time Grammy nominee John Santos, a “keeper of the Afro-Caribbean flame,” who connects the drum rhythms to past and present struggles for social justice and cultural identity. Filmmakers Katryn Golden and Ashley James will be on hand to discuss their award-winning film.

Saturday, March 11, 4pm at the Mello Center (co-presented by Kuumbwa Jazz of Santa Cruz)

“After all we’ve been through over the past three years, we wanted to make this year’s festival free and accessible to everyone on a donation basis,” WFF co-founder and executive director Consuelo Alba says. “This is possible thanks to our generous sponsors and supporters who truly understand our vision.”

For all things Watsonville Film Festival, visit watsonvillefilmfest.org