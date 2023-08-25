.Watsonville Mosaic Claims International Award 

Watsonville Brillante, the massive, 10-phase outdoor mosaic project in Watsonville has just been named Best in Show in the Mosaic and Glass Arts International 2023 exhibition series in Buffalo, New York.

Lead artist, Kathleen Crocetti of Watsonville, learned of the prestigious announcement Wednesday.

“When I first proposed Watsonville Brillante I wanted to make Santa Cruz county a mosaic artist destination, a place people come to intentionally to see mosaics, like they might go to Barcelona to see Gaudi,” Crocetti said of the years-long project. “This is huge. It feels like we put a little pin on a map for folks to say ‘I want to see a monumental mosaic so I want to go to Watsonville. I’m so stoked. And it’s just not about me — it’s about so many talented people that have come together.”

The mosaic, installed on the walls of the six-floor parking structure at West Beach and Rodriguez streets, features cultural images from around the world including indigenous people and the many cultures that make up the Pajaro Valley.

The Society of American Mosaic Artists (SAMA) and the Stained Glass Association of America (SGAA) will be presenting the exhibition Sept. 1 – 30. They selected 38 works from over 120 submitted by the SAMA and SGAA members.

The exhibition series is comprised of two segments: Fine Art and Site-Specific & Architectural Art, and includes a special exhibit by Redmond, Oregon artist, Kate Kerrigan.

“The exhibition elevates new perspectives of mosaic art, stained glass and architectural art in numerous contexts and celebrates established as well as emerging artists working in these traditional mediums today,” organizers said. “All segments combined represent 35 artists from throughout the United States, Canada, The United Kingdom and South Africa.”

Crocetti said she now plans to fly to New York for a conference at the exhibit Sept. 27.

“Both stained glass and mosaic communities are united by a spirit of generosity, driven to create for others, organizers said. “This exhibition sparks a dialogue about our mediums and how artists aspire to aid community healing and renewal.”