.Watsonville Pot Shop Robbed

Watsonville Police are investigating a burglary by as many as 12 armed suspects that occurred in the early hours of May 25 at a Watsonville cannabis dispensary, which ended with a chase over Highway 1 by several law enforcement agencies.

The chase by WPD, California Highway Patrol, Scotts Valley Police Department and other agencies included a BMW, a Porsche, a Mercedes Benz and a Jeep.

It reached over 100 MPH and led over Highway 17 and into Hayward. A spike strip placed near Mount Hermon was unsuccessful, and no arrests were made.

The incident occurred just before 5 a.m. at The Hook, located at 11 Hangar Way, which opened in 2021 as Watsonville’s first retail marijuana outlet. A nearby business was also burglarized.

The suspects left a trail of cannabis products scattered in the parking lot of the business. It is unclear how much product was stolen, but the haul included a safe the size of a small refrigerator, police said.