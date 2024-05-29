.Watsonville Pot Shop Robbed

Police still investigating, no arrests made so far

By Tarmo Hannula
Police investigate a burglary at The Hook dispensary early Saturday morning. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

Watsonville Police are investigating a burglary by as many as 12 armed suspects that occurred in the early hours of May 25 at a Watsonville cannabis dispensary, which ended with a chase over Highway 1 by several law enforcement agencies.

The chase by WPD, California Highway Patrol, Scotts Valley Police Department and other agencies included a BMW, a Porsche, a Mercedes Benz and a Jeep. 

It reached over 100 MPH and led over Highway 17 and into Hayward. A spike strip placed near Mount Hermon was unsuccessful, and no arrests were made.

The incident occurred just before 5 a.m. at The Hook, located at 11 Hangar Way, which opened in 2021 as Watsonville’s first retail marijuana outlet. A nearby business was also burglarized.

The suspects left a trail of cannabis products scattered  in the parking lot of the business. It is unclear how much product was stolen, but the haul included a safe the size of a small refrigerator, police said. 

Tarmo Hannula
Tarmo Hannula has been the lead photographer with The Pajaronian newspaper in Watsonville since 1997. He also reports on a wide range of topics, including police, fire, environment, schools, the arts and events. A fifth generation Californian, Tarmo was born in the Mother Lode of the Sierra (Columbia) and has lived in Santa Cruz County since the late 1970s. He earned a BA from UC Santa Cruz and has traveled to 33 countries.
