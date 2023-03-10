.Watsonville Roads Flood During Storm

Watsonville officials issued expanded evacuation warnings late Thursday night as floodwaters have shut down numerous streets in the city.

The expanded evacuation warnings include E. Front and White streets south of Riverside Drive, and near the intersection of Green Valley and Holohan roads.

The City of Watsonville issued evacuation orders for several streets west of Corralitos Creek on Thursday night. The evacuated areas include Union, Lincoln and Marchant streets, north to East Lake Avenue.

Roads closed as of Friday morning include:

• East Lake Avenue west of Bridge Street

• Holohan Road near Corralitos Creek

• Green Valley Road at Holohan Road

• Tuttle Street

• Almond Drive

• Cynthia Drive

• Delta Drive

• Vivienne Street

On Thursday night, Watsonville Police drove through Pajaro Village and other areas, announcing mandatory evacuations over the public address system. Watsonville Firefighters continue to patrol the Pajaro Village and Bay Village neighborhoods.