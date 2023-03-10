.Watsonville Roads Flood During Storm

Evacuation orders issued for several streets late Thursday night

By Erik Chalhoub
PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

Watsonville officials issued expanded evacuation warnings late Thursday night as floodwaters have shut down numerous streets in the city.

The expanded evacuation warnings include E. Front and White streets south of Riverside Drive, and near the intersection of Green Valley and Holohan roads.

The City of Watsonville issued evacuation orders for several streets west of Corralitos Creek on Thursday night. The evacuated areas include Union, Lincoln and Marchant streets, north to East Lake Avenue.

Roads closed as of Friday morning include:

• East Lake Avenue west of Bridge Street

secure document shredding

• Holohan Road near Corralitos Creek

• Green Valley Road at Holohan Road

• Tuttle Street

• Almond Drive

• Cynthia Drive

• Delta Drive

• Vivienne Street

On Thursday night, Watsonville Police drove through Pajaro Village and other areas, announcing mandatory evacuations over the public address system. Watsonville Firefighters continue to patrol the Pajaro Village and Bay Village neighborhoods.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Erik Chalhoub
Previous ArticleTickets to Mark Turner Quartet
Next ArticleTickets to We ARE
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
goodtimes flip-through editions
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Storm Washes Away Major Soquel Road

Dan Wilson Organ Trio Giveaway

Tickets to Dan Wilson Organ Trio

Tickets to We ARE