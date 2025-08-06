.Spurred On

Daniel Govea’s parents grew up in the restaurant industry as employees and then owners, so he was able to gain knowledge from them and add plenty of his own first-hand experience in front-of-house, back-of-house and management. After graduating high school, he decided to get into pest control but says he always envisioned a return to the industry.

That opportunity came two years ago, when Govea’s family was offered ownership of the locally renowned Silver Spur. Govea encouraged his parents to buy in, telling them he would run it successfully. They agreed and he has delivered on his promise, so much so that they were able to open a second Watsonville location in March.

He describes it as spacious and clean with abundant natural light, set off with a Western theme, plenty of live houseplants and locally commissioned art on the walls. Govea says the food is hearty homestyle classic American breakfast and lunch, exemplified by thick yet light buttermilk pancakes, available in regular and blueberry as well as rotating options like orange poppyseed and banana walnut. Other breakfast bests are fluffy omelets, a popular veggie scramble, and classic favorites like French toast, chicken-fried steak and housemade biscuits with sausage gravy. Afternoon delights include a French dip sandwich, soups such as French onion, broccoli cheddar and chicken tortilla, and myriad salads. Dessert options abound too with homemade fruit pies and housemade bread pudding.

How has the new location been received?

DANIEL GOVEA: It’s been great. We’ve gotten more support and positive feedback than we expected from the welcoming Watsonville community. We’ve been busy and filling up the restaurant every day and this has allowed us to hire more staff and provide support and work for the community. The Watsonville location hasn’t been open long, but it’s almost as busy as the original Soquel location and getting busier. We are blessed to take over such a long-standing business and it’s been a pleasure for our family to continue Silver Spur’s legacy.

Tell me about your daily specials.

It’s something we do that our customers really enjoy. For example, we have grits on Mondays, calamari steak and eggs on Tuesdays, and an Asian chicken stir fry on Wednesdays. These specials give our guests something different, and brings out the best from our cooks, who get to express their creativity.

1040 E. Lake Ave., Watsonville, 831-713-3953; silverspurrestaurants.com