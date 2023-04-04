.Watsonville’s El Frijolito Undergoes Expansion, Remodel

Beloved South County burrito spot El Frijolito will reopen this year

By Todd Guild
El Frijolito Watsonville
El Frijolito is known as the burrito-in-the-wall, where passersby can score tasty taqueria. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

For nearly four decades, El Frijolito restaurant has served traditional Mexican fare in its sit-down dining room at 11 Alexander St.

El Frijolito has been closed for weeks as owners remodel and expand. The place is perhaps best known for its walk-up window on the 400 block of Union Street. It has affectionately become known by many as the burrito-in-the-wall, where passersby can score inexpensive and delicious taqueria.  

Manager Sergio Carrera, whose sister owns the place, gives an optimistic reopening date of early June.

“I think everyone is missing the burritos,” Carrera says. “We just can’t wait to get back in there and start making some food. Everyone in the family is getting antsy.”

Carrera says that he has received the necessary permits from the County of Santa Cruz and is now finalizing the necessary ones from the City of Watsonville.

Once open, the restaurant will offer up to 3,200 square feet and an expanded menu.

“One of our biggest limitations was always the space we had, so I think there should be some exciting things on the menu down the line,” he says.

El Frijolito, 11 Alexander St., # B, Watsonville. 724-8823

  1. It’s referred to as the “hole-in-the-wall” not burrito-in-the-wall. And it’s been closed for months, since December. We are all anxiously awaiting their re-opening 😁

Todd Guild
