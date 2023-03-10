.Tickets to We ARE

Enter to win 4 tickets to see We ARE: Aaron Goldberg, Reuben Rogers & Eric Harland at Kuumbwa Jazz Center in Santa Cruz on Thursday, April 13, 7pm.

We ARE is the resurgence of the empathic collaboration between pianist Aaron Goldberg, bassist Reuben Rogers, and drummer Eric Harland. Three of the most distinctive voices of their generation, their 25 years of creative friendship will be highlighted on a new release in 2023.

Drawing Date for this Giveaway is Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.

Must be 18+ to win.