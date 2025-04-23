.Weird to Wonderful

On most days, Santa Cruz Weird finds me. On some days, I go in search of it—and there’s no better place to look than in a corner or cubbyhole of a Santa Cruz antique shop.

I’ve collected odd furnishings of unknown origins and questionable designs from curio shops to auction barns over the years, and there’s one thing I’ve learned. Weird can be wonderful.

My very first vintage lamp proved that and became like a cherished friend—a sculpted figure of a young boy, a Renaissance scholar, gazing thoughtfully, leaning on a stack of books.

When my friends and I discovered it, the original shade had been lost—they were sure that when a new one was added, the boy would look like “the life of the party” with a lampshade on his head. To them it was odd, weird, maybe even creepy to have a lamp always watching you from the corner of the room.

Over their protests I bid on the lamp and won the auction. And my instincts were spot on. It was priceless—at least to me.

I’ve also learned that weirdness is fun—and often found or lost in the space an item inhabits. A set of surgical steel rib-pullers in an operating room? Not weird. But on your coffee table? Weird. And they could be yours!

Santa Cruz’s antique stores offer a trove of treasures that can turn a living space into a conversation piece. Things you never imagined could exist, and never knew you would desperately want. But that is where the delight is, especially for those with an insatiable curiosity. These shops are like a local, low-fi Smithsonian of the Strange.

From exquisitely crafted lamps rescued from Victorian parlors to rare rosewood armoires that whisper tales of faraway lands, the town’s antique and curiosity shops offer more than furnishings—they offer soul, often with a hint of the quirky.

And sometimes it’s more than just a hint. Two phrases you’re likely to overhear in a local antique shop: “Wow, that’s amazing!” and “What were they thinking?”

A painting of a giant, hairless sphynx cat in a suit holding a brandy snifter? Check! A gorgeous surrealist original by a gifted local painter, dearly departed? Got it!

Light fixtures provide endless opportunities for furniture designers to express their eccentric and sometimes loony ideas. Anything can serve as a lamp base, as the infamous Leg Lamp from A Christmas Story proves, and anything is what you’re likely to find among Santa Cruz’s antique collections. Is that a Nubian prince trimmed in gold with outstretched arms to hold a pair of lightbulbs? It’s certain he’ll spark conversation and conjecture if he stands next to your sofa.

Carved, sculpted or cast, head-scratching items abound, from a tiny bust of Bela Lugosi to a wooden carousel horse with a real horsehair tail. Amid gorgeous English roses newly in bloom and elegant French décor, there’s a life-size bull head sculpture to mount in a room in need of that je ne sais quoi. No bull, Wisteria Antiques has one!

Speaking of je ne sais quoi, expect the unexpected and the hard to categorize. For example, who thought it would be funny to design a countertop knife holder with the blades piercing a stylized human figure?

A miniature diving helmet may remind some of Jacques Cousteau, but others may feel a shiver thinking of Mister Bubbles from the video game Bioshock. (You gamers know what I’m talking about!)

DIVING IN Santa Cruz antique shops offer a plethora of oddball curios. Photo: John Koenig

Find all this or more, including a real alligator skull, an ancient barber chair that looks like where Billy the Kid got his last shave, and a pair of awesome, bronze “brutalist” candle holders. Who knew “brutalist” could be applied to candlesticks?

Weird can cross over into spooky when one is on a foray through these halls of wonder—and never more so than when looking over vintage doll collections. Rather than finding a high-priced collectible, you’re more likely to find escapees from the Island of Misfit Toys. They have character to spare, and a look in their eyes that you’ll have to interpret for yourself. Maybe one of them will speak to you—though hopefully not literally—and find a place in your heart, home, backpack or Halloween collection.

Maybe, just maybe, you’ll find that very rare piece that carries the spirit of the past—literally.

At Shen’s Gallery, where unique treasures from Asia are imbued with stateliness and serenity, April Shen tells the tale of an after-hours mystery in the dark of night. Suddenly from the back room of the shop came the unmistakable creak and groan of a door on ancient hinges opening. Was there an intruder hiding there? An inspection found nothing—except a historic old cabinet whose doors were always closed, now sitting silently with doors wide open.

In Santa Cruz, where the bohemian spirit lives on in every mosaic mailbox and sun-dappled porch, home décor is more than a style—it’s a story.

If you haven’t found your story yet, I can guarantee it’s out there—something so nostalgic, or so comical, or so personal that you just need to possess it.

You never forget the day you acquire a must-have oddity. The time and place will remain as vivid and cherished as the object you found…

once upon a time in Santa Cruz.

C

Scroll down for more pictures from an expedition

and a list of suggestions for your own adventure.

PRINCELY. Invent your own story to explain this extraordinary figure, last seen at Attilia’s Antiques. Photo: John Koenig

Where to Shop

Santa Cruz County is blessed with a wealth of locally-owned shops that stock antiques, collectibles and pre-owned oddities. Here are a few places to get started on a hunt for something weird and wonderful.

Abbot’s Thrift—6164 Highway 9, Felton. This big red barn on the way to Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park has new deals posted daily on a board by the entrance. The whole back right of the store is dedicated to porcelain, ceramic and glass items, which is the best hunting ground for oddities. The majority of the barn is filled with clothing, books, CDs, DVDs and a technology section with antique rotaries, stereo systems and tape recorders.

Attilia’s Antiques—2630 Soquel Dr, Santa Cruz. A sprawling cooperative featuring over 40 vendor booths, this building originally served as a poultry barn, a nod to the area’s agricultural past. Visitors can explore a labyrinth of rooms filled with vintage jewelry, pottery, furniture and home décor. The back garden area showcases outdoor knickknacks, creating a whimsical shopping experience that sends shoppers on a nostalgic journey through various eras.

Center Street Antiques—3010 Center St., Soquel. The largest antique co-op in Santa Cruz County, this 5,000-square-foot space hosts 25 dealers. The store offers a diverse array of styles, from French country to mid-century modern, including home and garden furniture, tableware, ornate frames, globes, vintage books, and artwork. Open daily, it provides a comprehensive antique shopping experience.

Miss Jessie May’s Antiques & Collectibles—1533 Pacific Ave., downtown Santa Cruz. This charming, woman-owned boutique has been delighting treasure hunters for over a decade. Founded by Tyra and her mother, the shop reflects their shared passion for antiques. ​

Nicely—103 Locust St., Santa Cruz. Founded by Michelle Nicely, a seasoned designer and muralist with over three decades of experience in movie set decorating, the shop offers a curated collection of antiques, fine art and home furnishings. ​At Nicely, visitors can explore a variety of items, from hand-blown glassware and antique Japanese teapots to custom murals and fine art pieces. Beyond retail, Nicely offers interior design services and private art classes—and its owner’s passion for design and storytelling is evident in every corner of the shop.

Shen’s Gallery—1521 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz. A downtown cornerstone since 1984, Shen’s offers a curated journey through centuries of Chinese artistry. Founded by April Shen, the gallery opened in the Santa Cruz Art Center.​ After the 1989 earthquake, Shen’s Gallery relocated to the Pacific Garden Mall, eventually settling at its current location. April’s extensive travels across China and Japan have enriched the gallery’s collection, which includes antique furniture, architectural relics, and decorative arts spanning from the 16th to the 20th century.​ Shen’s also offers new, decorative ceramic bowls and tea sets from Japan and China in a gift section.

Tumbleweed Found—1025 Center St., downtown Santa Cruz. This distinctive consignment boutique opened its doors on Jan. 17, 2024, offering a curated selection of vintage, antique and collectible items. ​Tumbleweed Found also serves as a community hub, with First Friday art receptions and weekly “Elevenses” sessions featuring activities like collage, upcycling and small art projects. The store’s commitment to sustainability and community engagement serves both locals and visitors seeking one-of-a-kind treasures and creative inspiration.

Trader’s Emporium—4940 Soquel Dr, Soquel. A sister store to Attilia’s Antiques, Trader’s Emporium offers an eclectic range of antiques and collectibles. The shop features a variety of vendor booths, each with its own distinct style.

Wisteria Antiques and Design—5870 Soquel Dr, Soquel. This shop occupies a century-old farmhouse in Soquel that now serves as a tranquil setting for a curated collection of French country antiques, decorative accessories and gifts. Multiple themed showrooms spread across the main house and outbuildings, surrounded by lush gardens adorned with arbors, statuary and fountains. Visit now to experience the yearly arrival of English roses in bloom, and remember to ask about Wisteria’s truly unique floral arrangements.

MERRILY GO ROUND. A carousel pony at Trader’s Emporium would make a nice conversation piece. Photo: John Koenig

YIN AND YANG. A bold and brazen bull or a charming chandelier? Endless possibilities await. Photo: John Koenig

HERE’S LOOKING AT YOU, KID. These little people would love a new home with you! Photo: John Koenig

BRUTAL. The candle holders’ style is the rare and raw “brutalist” if it suits you. PHOTO: John Koenig

DIVINE DECOR Express your inner cherub with an antique angel. PHOTO: John Koenig