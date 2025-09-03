.Mountain Roots

There’s shopping local—and then there’s going right to the roots. When your dollars go straight to the makers, you’re not just supporting the community—you’re fueling it.

As I gear up for the Santa Cruz Wellness Expo this September, I’ve been thinking a lot about that second kind of local, knowing we’re a community deeply rooted in wellbeing. And, as it happens, I was also in the market for something specific: a topical pain relief cream. After five straight days of yoga, paired with long hours at the computer, my “mousing arm” was letting me know it needed some TLC.

That’s when a search for local herbal remedies led me to the Be Rooted Botanicals website, where I discovered a community-focused Felton-based company making organic products that sounded intriguing. My excitement doubled when I recognized a familiar face from her years as wellness product manager at New Leaf on the West Side. I’d recently reconnected with Pam at another health-focused event, and I knew she had the kind of credibility you can trust.

So I decided to stop by—unannounced—at Be Rooted’s small workspace near Wild Roots Market on Highway 9. Having just missed Pam, who was heading out for a time-sensitive delivery, I was greeted by company founder Molly, who runs the business alongside sister Kate and team member Sylvia. The four women are on a first-name basis with everyone they meet—literally.

I explained that I had two reasons for visiting: I was covering local wellness news, and I was on a personal mission for pain relief. Luckily, both goals intersected perfectly in a product she recommended: Molly’s Cream.

From Hobby to High Demand

Molly’s journey with herbs stretches back to the 1990s. After college, she began experimenting with balms, salves and soaps, eventually landing a job in the cannabis industry. But when recreational cannabis became legal in California, the market shifted, and her employer’s business closed.

She suggested a pivot to CBD products—after all, the process of cooking flowers and extracting oils was already in place—but the idea was declined. “That’s when I decided to start my own company,” she told me.

Working at Felton Nutrition, she met Pam, and the two began exploring the possibilities of CBD. In the early days, few people knew what it was, and it came with a hefty price tag. Education was key. Then, one day, Molly overheard two older women in a coffee shop talking about how CBD cream was amazing for pain relief—without getting you high. “That’s when I knew the time was right,” she said.

Her CBD-arnica blend cream was a novelty in the market, and demand grew quickly. Stores began stocking it, and within a year Molly was able to quit her day job. The team expanded, the product line grew, and even an NBA championship team (whose name remains confidential) became a customer.

Magic of Magnesium

Like all trends, CBD’s moment eventually began to level off. That’s when Molly and her team saw an opportunity in another healing powerhouse: magnesium chloride. Less sexy than CBD but just as vital, magnesium is key to relaxation, muscle recovery, skin health, digestion and cardiovascular support.

Unlike most magnesium products made from Epsom salts, BeRooted’s magnesium chloride is sourced from the ocean. And while magnesium supplements can cause digestive upset, transdermal absorption—through the skin—avoids that issue while working quickly and effectively.

The team’s new magnesium line includes products for pain, inflammation and post-workout recovery, with fans ranging from chiropractors to athletes to wellness spas. One version blends arnica, comfrey and castor oil for a CBD-free alternative to Molly’s Cream.

In response to my favorite question—“What’s next?”—Molly lit up. “We want to make more skincare and face care products. My sister and I already make them for ourselves and give them as gifts—that’s how we test things. We create the products we want to use.”

True to form, I didn’t leave empty-handed. Back in my car, I rubbed Molly’s Cream into my sore arm and shoulder. By the time I arrived home, the aching had eased. Later, during my evening vinyasa class, I found myself silently thanking Be Rooted for making local feel personal again.

The Santa Cruz Wellness Expo is coming Sept. 20 to the Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History. Learn more at ElizabethBorelli.com. For information on Molly’s Cream, visit BeRootedBotanicals.com.