.Classy Pass

Summer is vacation season—full of sunshine, spontaneity, and that long-awaited time to sit back and relax. But even with all the fun and freedom, I still find myself craving my wellness routines. So when I found myself in San Diego recently, I decided to drop into a yoga class. That is, until I saw the drop-in fee: $28 for a basic 60-minute session. Not at a luxury spa or celebrity gym—just your everyday yoga studio.

I nearly walked out.

That’s when my daughter introduced me to ClassPass, a fitness and wellness membership platform that lets you access thousands of studios, gyms and wellness services across the globe. Instead of paying per class, you buy credits each month and use them however you’d like—on yoga, barre, strength training, Pilates, even massage or infrared sauna.

While not every town has a good set of offerings, Santa Cruz definitely delivers. The day I got home, I opened the app and counted more than 45 different local classes offered that same day.

As a yoga teacher, I already receive discounted rates at the studios where I teach. But I’d been intrigued by the option to try something new, like outdoor fitness at G.O.A.T., barre at Pleasure Point, reformer Pilates, and some of the newer downtown spots. So with ClassPass offering a 14-day free trial, I dove in headfirst.

First stop: Barre Fusion at Pleasure Point Studio, led by the teacher Lisa Baretta. Her energy was infectious, the mirrored studio inviting, and the transitions from mat to ballet bar seamless. We used resistance bands and light weights to sculpt and tone—exactly the kind of strength training I tend to skip (and need more of).

Next, I ventured into Reformer Pilates at Toadal Fitness. Surrounded by clearly dedicated regulars, I joined in a core-focused session with teacher Natalia that was both challenging and fun. The small group setting made it approachable, and the vibe was refreshingly friendly. If you’re looking for alignment-based strength work with a bit more feedback, this is a great pick.

Then came G.O.A.T. Santa Cruz—Group Open Air Training—launched in the thick of the Covid shutdowns and built on community, resilience, and fresh air. On a sunny Sunday morning, I joined a BODYCOMBAT class, a non-contact, martial arts-inspired cardio session with influences from karate, kickboxing, Muay Thai and more.

The energy was sky high. The music was loud and motivating. And the students ranged from 20-somethings to silver-haired fighters, all whooping and kicking in sync. I may have arrived two minutes late, but I left feeling like I fit right in. I even picked up a few self-defense moves along the way.

A few days later—after teaching and some much-needed rest—I reopened the app to explore what was next. The list was both exciting and overwhelming.

There was Santa Cruz Parkour, which looked like an adult jungle gym playground and promised “freestyle movement” for building agility and confidence. Ballroom dancing at the Palomar piqued my interest, as did the Tropical Fusion dance class at Pleasure Point.

I briefly flirted with the idea of trying CrossFit and WODs (Workout of the Day), but decided those were better suited for more intense training days. I ended up choosing Sculpt at Fit Together Studio, a cozy women-focused studio located inside the Center Street Arts Building. Instructor Chelsea led a supportive, challenging class that hit the sweet spot between energizing and accessible. (Pro tip: give yourself extra time for parking!)

By the end of the week, I was still flying high on my ClassPass adventure. But suddenly, the class options on the app began to shrink. No more sculpt, no more reformer, no more dance. I messaged customer support and learned that the free trial has limits—either time- or usage-based—and I had officially maxed out most of my options.

Fair enough. I’d taken full advantage of the trial and loved every minute. Still, with so many classes left to explore, I decided to go ahead and subscribe at the lowest tier. It’s affordable, flexible, and perfect for supplementing my regular studio routine with something new each week.

At the end of the day, I’m a loyal studio-goer. I love the relationships, the consistency, and the familiarity of my yoga community. But ClassPass gave me something I didn’t know I needed: variety, inspiration, and that energizing thrill of trying something new.

So whether you’re away on vacation, hoping to shake up your summer fitness routine, or simply looking to sample what our vibrant local movement scene has to offer—ClassPass might just be the nudge you didn’t know you needed.

And who knows? You might even find your new favorite class in the process.

Prices range from 8 credits for $19 a month to 125 credits for $249 a month.

Elizabeth Borelli is an author and Mediterranean lifestyle expert. Visit her website for free resources, news and events.