The ’60s left a lasting mark on our city, sparking a love-hate relationship that still sizzles. Today Santa Cruz remains a hotspot for those chasing an altered state, with edibles, smokables and sippables galore.

But you can also find a natural high here, minus the hangover. New research suggests finding your bliss can be as simple as hiking a scenic trail, grooving to your favorite tunes, or indulging in a tasty treat—just as satisfying as a trip to your local dispensary without the hefty price tag.

No doubt you’ve heard of dopamine, a hormone and chemical messenger made in our brains that helps us feel pleasure, just like the name implies. It’s a big part of our unique human ability to think and plan. It helps us focus, work toward goals and find things interesting.

Feel-good moments, from a relaxing bath to a thrilling adventure, fire up your brain’s reward center, flooding it with dopamine. The extra hit latches your brain onto the experience like a cat to a laser pointer. As a result, that strong memory of the pleasure you felt is enough to prompt you to want, even crave, that experience again and again.

Dopamine’s role in reinforcing the brain’s quest for pleasure can associate it with addiction. But the shift from simply enjoying an experience to becoming obsessed with it is complex and not fully understood.

The good news is all kinds of behaviors can trigger a natural high. Things like a beach walk, yoga, hiking in the redwoods or dancing with friends are enough to get feel-good hormones going, with the dopamine release ready to seal the deal.

A study published in March in the Journal of Physiology describes how acute physical activity has been shown to trigger dopamine release in the brain. It’s also been shown to boost brain function. Even walking briskly for 40-plus minutes is enough to do the trick, as the study shows.

But when time is tight, there are more immediate options for that dopamine rush.

Certain treats unleash the flood of pure pleasure that comes from surfing that perfect wave. For those with a sweet tooth, biting into dark chocolate from Ashby Confections might do the trick.

Friends of cheese know the protein casein has the power to boost dopamine levels through a fascinating process known as casomorphin production. Luckily, cheese is (arguably) not addictive in the same way as street drugs; researchers say the dopamine hit is likely mild and doesn’t have any adverse effects.

If cheese isn’t your jam, try snacking on foods rich in tyrosine, the protein used to make dopamine—including nuts, seeds, avocados, bananas, and soy products—the next time you need a happiness boost.

Edibles aside, another study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences connects dopamine with the reward experience induced by music.

The researchers note that “listening to the music you love will make your brain release more dopamine, a crucial neurotransmitter for humans’ emotional and cognitive functioning.”

Yet one more reason to brave the parking and trek to Capitola for the Wednesday evening Beach Twilight Concerts, or to one of the many weeknight brew pub jams.

Too little dopamine can lead to a variety of health issues. Doctors may prescribe dopamine supplements or dietary changes to treat conditions caused by dopamine deficiency, including anxiety disorders, mood swings and depression. Lifestyle choices—such as overdoing the drinking or smoking, or even an imbalanced diet—can lead to a decrease in dopamine levels.

I’d be remiss to discuss dopamine without mentioning celebrity neuroscientist Dr. Andrew Huberman’s work at Stanford University. His research revamps our understanding of dopamine from a pleasure hormone to a “motivation molecule” driving us toward goals and rewards.

Rather than just fueling the pursuit of pleasure via cravings, Huberman describes a three-part dopamine formula for achievement, simplified here as the process of setting incremental goals, celebrating small wins and balancing effort with rest.

Ultimately, where you seek pleasure is solely your business. But it’s nice to know we live in a place where the natural highs are as free and plentiful as a hippie culture dream come true. And what better way to stay motivated than with your favorite music, a little extra movement and a wedge of fresh brie?