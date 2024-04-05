.Giveaways

.Tickets to Spring Wine Walk

Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the Downtown Santa Cruz Spring Wine Walk on Sunday, May 19, 3:00-6:00 PM.

At the Wine Walk, selected local winemakers—all from Northern California, and many from the Santa Cruz Mountains—set up tasting stations in some of Downtown’s finest retailers. With your ticket, you receive a wristband and wine glass, which you bring from business to business to sample the offerings. We provide a map of all the hot spots, so you don’t miss a thing! Get Tickets »

Drawing Date for this Giveaway is Thursday, May 9, 2024.
Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.
Must be 21+ to win.

Winners for the above prizes will be randomly chosen. All winners will be notified via email. By submitting this form, you are giving consent to have your submitted data added to GoodTimes' email list. This data may also be shared by our divisions, subsidiaries and affiliated companies in connection with this giveaway, contest or survey. GoodTimes and all parties involved take privacy very seriously, and we guarantee email addresses and information collected will be kept confidential. If you wish to unsubscribe from the mailing list, you can do so after you receive the first mailing by clicking on the Unsubscribe link.

Previous ArticleAn Evening with David Sedaris
Next ArticleVIP Package to New Living Expo
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
New Living Expo Giveaway

VIP Package to New Living Expo

Healthy, Not Boring

Capitola on the Mend