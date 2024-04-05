.Tickets to Spring Wine Walk

Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the Downtown Santa Cruz Spring Wine Walk on Sunday, May 19, 3:00-6:00 PM.

At the Wine Walk, selected local winemakers—all from Northern California, and many from the Santa Cruz Mountains—set up tasting stations in some of Downtown’s finest retailers. With your ticket, you receive a wristband and wine glass, which you bring from business to business to sample the offerings. We provide a map of all the hot spots, so you don’t miss a thing! Get Tickets »

Drawing Date for this Giveaway is Thursday, May 9, 2024.

Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.

Must be 21+ to win.