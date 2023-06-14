Rosé of Cinsaut 2022

Rosé wine sales in the United State increased 118% between 2015 and 2020 – with the year 2017 seeing a rise in sales of 53%. As this country deepens its love affair with rosé, the market is expected to skyrocket. The days of rather boring “pink juice” have long gone, and many rosés of today are simply outstanding.

Wrights Station Winery has produced an excellent 2022 Santa Clara Valley Rosé of Cinsault (about $35). Guava and watermelon are the stars of the fruit – with a spring bouquet floral nose and a pleasant dry finish. This wine stands up to any rosé lover’s taste test.

Wrights Station Vineyard & Winery, 24250 Loma Prieta Ave., Los Gatos, 408-460-9343. Wrightsstation.com

La Vita Release Party

Bargetto Winery’s 2019 La Vita wine is an intricate blend of Dolcetto, Nebbiolo and Refosco. The annual release party held at Bargetto’s beautiful property in June is always a special event – as each year a portion of the proceeds from the sale of this luscious wine goes to a local nonprofit such as Hospice of Santa Cruz County. Community Bridges’ Pajaro Valley Flood Relief is this year’s beneficiary. La Vita is $65 a bottle.

Bargetto Winery, 3535 N. Main St., Soquel, 831-475-2258. Bargetto.com

Dinner at the Courtyard with Fonda Felix and HOME restaurant

Brothers-in-law Diego Felix of Fonda Felix and Brad Briske of HOME restaurant will be preparing a “fantastic dinner at the Courtyard.” Felix will be cooking up some of his native Argentinian cuisine, and Briske will be showing off his “native Californian” culinary skills.The event is 6-9:30pm on Sunday, June 17 in the Swift Street at 402 Ingalls St., Santa Cruz. Tickets are $100. Wine pairing is available from Felix’s neighbor 11th Hour Coffee. Email Felix at [email protected]