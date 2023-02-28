.Wrights Station Vineyards’ 2020 Pinot Gris

The refreshing wine is loaded with aromas of fruit and spice

By Josie Cowden
Wrights Station’s Vineyards produced a delicious 2020 Pino Gris. PHOTO: Alex Garcia Fine Art Photography

Pinot Gris, also called Pinot Grigio in Italy, is a solo star. Grapes are from Lago Lomita Vineyards in the Los Gatos hills—a much-respected source of luscious and well-tended fruit. It’s a versatile white wine that’s easy to like, and Wrights Station 2020 Pinot Grigio ($34) is lovely.

Wrights Station’s Pino Gris is worth every penny. Pinot Gris is loaded with citrus fruits, apples, pears, peaches and spice aromas. Fresh and crisp, it pairs well with chicken, turkey, various cheeses and rich Indian fare. The market is flooded with cheaply made Pinot Gris and Pinot Grigio, which should be avoided. It’s well worth spending a bit more and getting a good one.

Each month this year, Wrights Station will spotlight a wine and give a discount of 20%. Check their website to see the featured wine.

Wrights Station Vineyard & Winery, 24250 Loma Prieta Ave., Los Gatos, 408-460-9343. wrightsstation.com

Spring Forward Against Cancer

The Santa Cruz Cancer Benefit Group will hold its 25th and final event. All funds raised will be donated to local beneficiaries such as Hospice of Santa Cruz County, the Katz Cancer Resource Center and more. There will be live and silent auctions, a wine and beer reception and dinner. Renowned singer-songwriter and cancer survivor James Lee Stanley will perform. Dress in your best black tie and cocktail attire and support all those with cancer.

secure document shredding

Spring Forward Against Cancer Gala happens Saturday, March 25, 4:30-11pm. $225. Chaminade Resort, One Chaminade Lane, Santa Cruz. sccbg.org/sfac

