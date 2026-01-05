.Giveaways

.Tickets for Chardonnay Sailing Charters

Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to sail on a Chardonnay Sailing Charters cruise. A $154 value!

Chardonnay Sailing Charters is thrilled to be offering the public a genuinely unique experience viewing Santa Cruz and the Monterey Bay Marine Sanctuary from a different perspective. The sailing yachts offer plenty of safe and comfortable topside seating to view the sights and the wildlife of Monterey Bay. Chardonnay Sailing Charters look forward to sailing with you aboard their fun, fast, and exciting yachts while providing you with first-class service and a memorable experience!

Drawing Date for this Giveaway is Thursday, March 19, 2026.
Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.
Must be 21+ to win.

Winners for the above prizes will be selected at random and notified by email. By submitting this form, you agree to be added to our email list. Information collected may be shared among Good Times' related publications and web sites for promotional and marketing purposes connected to company newsletters and giveaway programs. We take privacy seriously, keep email addresses and personal information confidential and do not sell lists to third parties. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link our emails.

