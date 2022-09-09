.15-year-old Arrested in Watsonville Homicide

A teenager was arrested Thursday in the shooting death of a 19-year-old man on Sept. 4 on Sudden Street.

Watsonville Police Department spokesperson Michelle Pulido said officers arrested the 15-year-old male suspect on Waters Alley between Jefferson and Sudden streets, less than a block from where Adrian Ayala was shot multiple times.

As officers attempted to arrest him, he tossed a gun behind some garbage cans, Pulido said. A swarm of police, many with their guns drawn, captured the teen and located the gun, Pulido added.

Pulido said the suspect has ties to a local gang and is currently facing several charges, including murder, possession of a firearm, gang enhancements and probation violation. He was booked into Juvenile Hall.