.15-year-old Arrested in Watsonville Homicide

The suspect was picked up on Waters Alley, not far from where Adrian Ayala was shot multiple times

By Tarmo Hannula
Police arrested a juvenile murder suspect in an alley between Sudden and Jefferson streets. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

A teenager was arrested Thursday in the shooting death of a 19-year-old man on Sept. 4 on Sudden Street.

Watsonville Police Department spokesperson Michelle Pulido said officers arrested the 15-year-old male suspect on Waters Alley between Jefferson and Sudden streets, less than a block from where Adrian Ayala was shot multiple times.

As officers attempted to arrest him, he tossed a gun behind some garbage cans, Pulido said. A swarm of police, many with their guns drawn, captured the teen and located the gun, Pulido added.

Pulido said the suspect has ties to a local gang and is currently facing several charges, including murder, possession of a firearm, gang enhancements and probation violation. He was booked into Juvenile Hall.

Tarmo Hannula
Tarmo Hannula has been the lead photographer with The Pajaronian newspaper in Watsonville since 1997. He also reports on a wide range of topics, including police, fire, environment, schools, the arts and events. A fifth generation Californian, Tarmo was born in the Mother Lode of the Sierra (Columbia) and has lived in Santa Cruz County since the late 1970s. He earned a BA from UC Santa Cruz and has traveled to 33 countries.
