.Planning Commission Discusses Woodhouse Permit Tonight

By DNA
Inside of a brewery
Inside Woodhouse Blending and Brewing

Woodhouse Blending and Brewing is going before the Santa Cruz City Planning Commission today (Sept. 19) at 7pm, in anticipation of having their outdoor entertainment permit restored.

Owned by a group of four, the two vocal owners, Tug Newett and Will Moxham, began brewing in the space in 2015. They spent five years working with the city to open as a brewery that has food and live entertainment and into a public space. After the remodel and ADA upgrades and fulfilling all compliances, Woodhouse Blending and Brewing opened to the public in 2020. Several months later they were forced to close due to COVID, but stayed afloat by delivering beer to customers homes. 

Since reopening in 2022, Woodhouse has been a popular spot for people to gather.  Just some of the events and groups that use Woodhouse Blending and Brewing are Patagonia, Dignity Health, the Santa Cruz Longboard Union, Soul Good Entertainment and The Hispanic/Latine Heritage Month Festival.

Last October, Woodhouse Blending & Brewing was served with a notice to stop outdoor events due to a noise complaint. This meeting, on Sept. 19, will determine if Woodhouse Blending & Brewing can continue hosting live cultural events.

Co-owner Newett says, “Officer Lieutenant Carter Jones has really helped us over the last year of not being able to do outdoor events. Whatever he told us to do, we have. We feel hopeful that the city council will see the meeting as the last step to reinstating our permit.”

Newett also has a broader view of the situation. “We want to represent to the council that there is a deep community of people that are passionate about the arts, connecting with others, and small business. This isn’t just about us. If you believe in community, it’s about you also.”

DNA
