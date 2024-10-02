.The Editor’s Desk

Brad Kava | Good Times Editor

When people connect with the earth, there can be transformation.

That’s the basis of our cover story on the Homeless Garden Project, which has helped transform lives since 1990.

“There is sort of a real spiritual level to what’s happening here in terms of supporting people, making them feel (perhaps for the first time in their lives) that they belong to a community,” says Darrie Ganzhorn, executive director of the project. “We call it the Homeless Garden Project, but our mission is people. We help people find the tools they need to thrive.”

The article by writer DNA (yes, that’s his legal name) brings to life the success stories of people who benefit from one of the most glorious charitable efforts in our community—a pathway toward escaping poverty and learning skills to better their lives.

It’s something we can all easily support by buying goods in the downtown store created by those in need.

The results have been phenomenal, with 91% of the project’s trainees finding jobs and 83% finding shelter. At a time when it can be difficult to find positive things in a complicated world, here’s a story that will bring hope and a smile.

More good news: Watsonville Hospital was on the verge of going under. Not only would South County lose its only medical facility, but the loss would also have backed up services at Dominican Hospital.

In March, voters agreed to a $116 million bond to get the hospital back on its feet and it worked. Todd Guild has the details in this issue. With an election coming up in a month, it’s a reminder that yes, your vote matters.

No, they haven’t made Pumpkin Spice motor oil, but this time of year it seems like the fall seasoning is in almost everything else. Wellness columnist Elizabeth Borelli goes in search of the cheapest, healthiest and most flavorful PSL, what cool people call Pumpkin Spice Lattes.

Musically, Bill Kopp brings us a psychedelic soul band you won’t want to miss. That almost sounds like the definition of the best of Santa Cruz…psychedelic soul. Isn’t that why I moved here?

Thanks for reading and have a great week.

PHOTO CONTEST

MIRROR IMAGE Looking out my patio in Rio Del Mar and seeing this dog posing just like the sticker on the window. He was waiting patiently for his mama to put on her sweatshirt. Photograph by Linda Barmann

GOOD IDEA

The county’s transportation commission is looking for advisors for the Elderly and Disabled Transportation Advisory Committee. Speak up about the transportation needs of seniors and disabled individuals. Support transportation services to help seniors and disabled individuals to be independent, involved and connected.

Guide and review planning, policy and funding for transportation programs.

﻿They are looking for seniors over 60 or those living with a disability who ride public transportation or paratransit or who represent services for seniors or disabled individuals.

For information on membership positions, view the membership application at sccrtc.org/edtac-app or contact the Santa Cruz County Regional Transportation Commission at in**@sc****.org .

GOOD WORK

Local developer Workbench’s Casa Azul project has received a Citation Award at the 2024 AIA California Design Awards, celebrating its approach to addressing homelessness through architectural design and reuse.

The project was done in collaboration with Envision Housing and Housing Matters. Instead of using state tax credits, the project used local funders such as Common Spirit, Kaiser Permanente, Community Foundation Santa Cruz County, and Santa Cruz County Bank with the State’s HomeKey grant program, and New Way Homes’ Impact Investment fund.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“The only time you fail is when you fall down and stay down.”

—Stephen Richards