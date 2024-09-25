.Like the Song Says

There’s nothing like summer at the beach to bring on the thirst for a quenching libation, so while you’re at it, why not try some local flavor created right here on the Central Coast? The Expendables, Santa Cruz’s own reggae/ska/surf rock band, has released the Expendables Pleasure Point Hard Pink Lemonade, the band’s first venture into the hard seltzer market, and so far the response has been tremendous.

Created in collaboration with Monterey-based California Seltzer Co., the Expendables Pleasure Point Hard Pink Lemonade is a crisp, bubbly libation crafted with fresh lemon juice and other natural ingredients. It’s available throughout Santa Cruz and Monterey counties to anyone 21 and up.

Formed in Santa Cruz in 1997, the Expendables are four longtime friends: Geoff Weers (guitar and vocals), Adam Patterson (drums and vocals), Raul Bianchi (lead guitar) and Ryan DeMars (bass). “We’re all from the East Side, went to Soquel High School right up the street,” says Patterson, sitting outside the Ugly Mug.

The first seven years of their career were fueled with three full-length, independent releases. Now, the Expendables perform at venues across the country and have toured with such notables as NoFx, Fishbone, Pennywise, Slightly Stoopid and Rebelution.

Patterson described the band’s hands-on approach to the creative process for the seltzer, including tastings and flavor evaluations with California Seltzer Co. The whole band tried and tested an assortment of flavors before deciding on pink lemonade, he said. “We are not brewers or bartenders, but we do know what we like.”

The band tried other flavors but the pink lemonade “really stood out,” Patterson said.

“We were the first band to drink hard seltzer when it came out … I’m claiming it. We liked their pink lemonade that they were toying with, and we kind of tweaked it a bit.”

At 5.5% alcohol, it’s “not insanely alcoholic,” Patterson said—a perfect choice for a reggae show or a hot day on the beach. When the seltzer made an appearance at Cali Roots Festival, its booth quickly sold out.

“It is tart but there’s also a hint of sweetness,” says Veronica Camp, owner of California Seltzer Co.

“It has more of a real lemon flavor to me,” Patterson said. “It’s perfectly sweet, just enough.”

The band worked on packaging with California Seltzer Co. to design a matte black can and colorful artwork. “It’s black but not too aggressive,” Patterson said. “They really embodied everything we are. They have been amazing at keeping us involved in the whole process.”

Growing up, the band always wanted to do a beer, Patterson said, and they had already tried their hand at cannabis and wine. In 2021, the band released “Bottle for Two,” (a nod to their song “Bowl for Two”), a petit syrah Paso Robles limited release that was not available in stores. “This will be around longer,” he says.

Naming the seltzer after Pleasure Point was natural, too. In the beginning, the four friends all practiced music along the famed stretch of coastline. “We were gravitating toward pink lemonade. Besides, PPPL sounded good,” Patterson said.

Pleasure Point Pink Lemonade is currently on shelves at Pleasure Point Wine & Spirits, Crows Nest Beach Market, Seascape Foods, Harbor Liquors, and served on tap at Oak & Ale, 3102 Portola Dr., along with multiple locations on Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk.

“We’ve seen in Santa Cruz alone that weekly orders have increased since we launched the product,” Camp said. “Craftshack.com sold out of our initial order the first weekend that we made it live… It’s definitely a testament to the Expendables and their fans.”

Pleasure Point Hard Pink Lemonade was the official seltzer at the recent Dry Diggins Music Festival in Auburn, Calif. “We are going to participate in events where we can do joint ventures,” Camp says. The seltzer is available at Pleasure Point Street Fair and will be sold at the Catalyst when the Expendables perform Dec. 7.