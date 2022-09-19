.Final Public Meeting for Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office Auditor Set for Today

The County of Santa Cruz will hold its final public meeting to discuss the establishment of an Independent Sheriff’s Auditor (ISA), a position that the County says will provide more oversight into the Sheriff’s Department.

The meeting will allow the public to weigh in on what responsibilities and oversight powers the ISA should have. In general, the ISA will be responsible for investigating complaints from the public regarding the Sheriff’s Office, looking into use-of-force instances and auditing the department’s investigations.

The Board of Supervisors unanimously moved to hire an ISA in January, based on a recommendation that Sheriff Jim Hart brought forward.

Members of the public initially asked the board to consider forming a Sheriff’s Office citizens oversight committee to increase public oversight further. Still, the supervisors unanimously limited oversight to a single police auditor.

On Aug. 30, at the first County held-meeting that collected community feedback on the ISA’s role, residents once again called for a civilian committee, in addition to the ISA, to oversee the Sheriff’s Office. The public also called for increased transparency into County jails.

Monday, Sept. 19, 6-7:30pm. Watsonville City Hall Community Room, 250 Main St., on the top floor. Join the meeting virtually: us06web.zoom.us/j/84875813099. Spanish translation services will be available.