.Golder, Newsome Lead Santa Cruz City Council Races

Santa Cruz City Council candidates Renee Golder and Scotts Newsome hold significant leads

By Aiyana Moya
"I Voted" stickers in Santa Cruz County have taken on a variety of designs this year. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

Early election results show Santa Cruz City Council incumbent Renee Golder taking a significant lead against opponent Sean Maxwell in the District 6 race, with 63.5% of the 1,265 votes accounted for as of 11:23pm.

Should she win the District 6 seat, Golder would be the first-ever representative of the brand new district, thanks to the new electoral system established earlier this year. District 6 encompasses the western part of the UCSC main campus and the parts of the Lower Westside.  

District 4 

Preliminary results show Scott Newsome claiming the lead for Santa Cruz City Council race to represent District 4, with 53.53% of the votes. The next closest candidate is Hector Marin, coming in with 29.17%.

The remaining candidates trail far behind, with Gregory Hyver capturing 8.23%, and Bodie Shargel grabbing 7.37% of the votes.

The new District 4 candidate will represent voters who live in Downtown, Beach Flats, part of the Upper Westside, east of Bay Street and south of High Street.

This story will be updated.

Aiyana Moya
