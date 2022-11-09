.Golder, Newsome Lead Santa Cruz City Council Races

Early election results show Santa Cruz City Council incumbent Renee Golder taking a significant lead against opponent Sean Maxwell in the District 6 race, with 63.5% of the 1,265 votes accounted for as of 11:23pm.

Should she win the District 6 seat, Golder would be the first-ever representative of the brand new district, thanks to the new electoral system established earlier this year. District 6 encompasses the western part of the UCSC main campus and the parts of the Lower Westside.

District 4

Preliminary results show Scott Newsome claiming the lead for Santa Cruz City Council race to represent District 4, with 53.53% of the votes. The next closest candidate is Hector Marin, coming in with 29.17%.

The remaining candidates trail far behind, with Gregory Hyver capturing 8.23%, and Bodie Shargel grabbing 7.37% of the votes.

The new District 4 candidate will represent voters who live in Downtown, Beach Flats, part of the Upper Westside, east of Bay Street and south of High Street.

This story will be updated.