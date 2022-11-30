.Huge Expansion Planned for UCSC’s Kresge College

UC Santa Cruz plans a threefold increase in the number of students living in Kresge College, coupled with plans to create new housing for low-income students.

Those are part of a comprehensive long-range vision by the UC Board of Regents to revitalize the aging college, which will be funded partly by $89 million set aside for the university in the 2022-23 state budget.

The project–which will provide housing for 900 undergraduates at Kresge–will be funded by $89 million in the 2022-23 state budget. That number is more than 600 more beds than the residential college originally held.

The Kresge Academic Center will have classrooms serving the entire campus and will include a 600-seat lecture hall, the largest on campus; a 150-seat lecture hall; 50- and 35-seat classrooms, a 48-seat computing lab and departmental space.

The project includes a new cafe and a pedestrian trail that will weave in and out of student community rooms on the ground floor.

The first phase, which includes new residential halls and a 35,000-square-foot academic center and plaza, is expected to be finished in summer 2023.

University officials say the project will keep Kresge’s iconic historic design while using more durable and resilient materials.

In addition, the university will add third floors to seven of the 12 existing buildings for housing, and add a new housing building at the south end of the college.

The entire project is expected to be finished in fall 2025, as part of UCSC’s Long Range Development Plan, a 20-year roadmap that outlines a 43% student population expansion, with plans for additional housing and facilities.

Under new plans unanimously approved by the Regents, UC Santa Cruz in fall of 2025 will offer 20% discounts on housing rates to an estimated 320 students, a plan that will span all 10 residential colleges, which UCSC officials hope will help retain students.

“We are steadfast in our commitment to student success, and housing is a critical component in providing access to a UC Santa Cruz education,” said Chancellor Cynthia Larive. “I am so grateful to our state leaders for investing in our housing efforts. It will make a real difference in the lives of our students for decades to come.”