.Kaiser Awards $100K Grant to Jacob’s Heart

Kaiser Permanente has awarded a $100,000 grant to Watsonville-based organization Jacob’s Heart Children’s Cancer Support Services.

The grant aims to provide bilingual and bicultural grief support and physical, emotional and mental health assistance to families throughout Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Benito and South Santa Clara counties coping with the loss of a child or struggling with a child who is seriously ill.

“We are proud to support the ongoing work of Jacob’s Heart, which provides families with the compassionate care they need as they navigate difficult situations,” Irene Chavez, senior vice president and manager of Kaiser Permanente in Santa Cruz County, said. “We believe the family-centered approach to care Jacob’s Heart provides to families will give them the resources, tools and support they need during what can be an extremely challenging time.”

Kaiser presented the grant to Jacob’s Heart on June 7 at the organization’s headquarters in Watsonville.

“We’re grateful to be working with Kaiser Permanente to provide more emotional support to children and their families,” Jacob’s Heart executive director said. “At Jacob’s Heart, we envision a community where every child with cancer or in remission from cancer has a strong, supported, and informed family empowered to fully participate in their care.”