.Keeley Jumps Out to Big Lead in Race for Santa Cruz Mayor

Former Santa Cruz County supervisor, state legislator has 77% of early votes

By Tony Nuñez
Veteran politician Fred Keeley has grabbed a commanding lead in the race for Santa Cruz’s mayorship. PHOTO: Courtesy of Fred Keeley

Veteran politician Fred Keeley has grabbed a commanding lead on political newcomer Joy Schendledecker in the race for Santa Cruz’s mayorship; initial election results released Tuesday night showed.

The former Santa Cruz County supervisor and treasurer had amassed roughly 77% of the 7,448 votes that were accounted for as of 11:23pm.

Keeley, whose more than 50 years of experience in politics include a six-year stint as a state legislator, says that although there are still several hundred votes to count, he believes he will hold on to the big lead and assume office next month.

“I want to thank the voters of Santa Cruz, and I want to congratulate Joy Schendledecker on a principled campaign that she ran,” he says. “I look forward to working with the community on the problems of homelessness, affordable housing, drought-proofing our water system and reinvigorating our local economy.”

The new at-large mayoral office is a product of Santa Cruz’s shift to district elections and voters’ approval of Measure E earlier this year.

secure document shredding

Santa Cruz will soon be governed by six city council members, each elected by their own slice of the city, and the mayor, a position previously determined on a rotating basis among the seven city council members.

This story will be updated.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tony Nuñez
Previous ArticleWatsonville’s Urban Growth Limit Extension Leads Countermeasure
Next ArticleSanta Cruz Measures O, N Trail in Early Results
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Panetta Holds Commanding Lead

Santa Cruz Scores a Win on Hotel Tax

Early Results Show Overwhelming Support for Measure R