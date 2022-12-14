.Letter to the Editor: Another Fall Thought

Re: “Fall Thoughts” (GT, Letters, 12/7): Kathleen must not have looked down. She was standing on a paved parking lot, which will be turned into the first floor of a library with a beautiful room for children. In a few years, she’ll be able to gaze through a large window on children enjoying books and programs while she stands under one of the dozens of new trees planted on site.

Vivian Rogers, Santa Cruz

